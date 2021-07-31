Local mental health care provider The Gracious Mind hosted a virtual conference Saturday addressing LGBT topics and issues for interpreters, therapists, counselors and caregivers, all with the goal of helping them better serve LGBT clients.
Saturday’s “Brainbow” conference lasted throughout the day and included several workshops in three separate categories: head (focused on mental health), hands (focused on interpreting for LGBT community members) and heart (focused on issues affecting the LGBT community as a whole).
Presenters included a range of those in the mental health field, including Gracious Mind staff. The workshops took place on Zoom, though Gracious Mind had originally hoped to hold it exclusively through Bramble, an online virtual meeting space in which attendees control avatars and can interact with others using both voice and video. The platform was still used partially despite technical difficulties.
“We’re a new business, we’re a growing business and we’re doing a lot of stuff on very small budgets,” Gracious Mind community engagement coordinator Danielle Longueville said. “We’re very much a social enterprise.”
Over a dozen attended a workshop given by Monique Champagne, The Gracious Mind’s clinical director and a sign language interpreter born to two deaf parents. Addressing other interpreters, Champagne discussed the specifics of attending serious events like rallies and protests and how to handle working them an interpreter.
“The whole point of a protest, rally or march is to bear witness to the harm that’s been done,” Champagne said. “I want to honor that space as the interpreter.”
Many points of Champagne’s presentation got into specifics of the role that an average hearing or non-interpreting person likely doesn’t think about. That includes things like reaching out to organizers before-hand to get a heads-up on any chants or speeches, or finding the highest ground physically so that people who need the interpretation can actually see the signing.
Other workshops in the day focused on societal and mental health issues, including “Cancel Culture vs. Accountability Culture” and “When Your Friend is Suicidal.” Future events, Longueville said, could make more use of the Bramble virtual space.
“I hope more people will discover it,” Longueville said. “As we continue to navigate this world during a pandemic, we need more ways to interact online.”