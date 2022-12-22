Some people look excitedly toward the end of the year as a time to take a vacation, see loved ones and celebrate their faith. But for many others, the holiday season can bring mental, emotional and financial strife.
On average, the Denton County MHMR sees about 55 patients and three suicides during the week of Christmas and New Year’s.
While that’s on par for crisis services demand year-round, MHMR’s Stress Management Coordinator Eliza Hancock said it’s common for people to experience more negative emotions during the holidays. Hancock cited a study from the American Psychiatric Association that found 41% of people reported increased stress, anxiety and worry this time of year.
Hancock pointed to changes in schedules, seeing family they’re not typically around, having children on break from school, and end-of-year deadlines or fiscal year reports as some of the many reasons a person’s holiday cheer might be dampened.
“Any of these factors kind of compound on top of each other during the holiday season and that can contribute to stress,” Hancock said. “Even if you’re on vacation, you could still be worrying about things that are happening at work that are wrapping up or just starting. So, these things contribute to heightened emotions we’re feeling during this time.”
As for ways to cope with difficult emotions in December, Hancock said the main skill people should employ is giving themselves grace.
“Remember the holidays don’t need to be perfect and that some things might always be out of our hands, even if we try to make everything as perfect as possible,” she said. “Letting ourselves have the room to forgive imperfections might help alleviate some of that stress.”
Hancock also suggested it’s important to set boundaries and know when to say no to avoid feeling overwhelmed.
“If people struggle with saying no, some alternatives might be, ‘I cannot do that,’ ‘I am unable to do this for you,’ ‘No, not right now,’ or ‘We can address this later.’ These are easier ways to set boundaries without feeling so overwhelmed with telling people no,” she said.
“No can be very hard, especially when we’re trying to impress or live up to expectations.”
When living up to other people’s expectations for how the holiday should unfold, MHMR’s Marketing Coordinator Justin Thompson said it’s common for people to think they are all on their own.
“I know in my family, it was my grandmother that cooked all of the meal and had to get all the Christmas stuff together,” Thompson said. “You can’t do it all at once by yourself. So, just ask other people to help you.”
Feeling isolated can be an issue for those who aren’t able to spend this week with their families. Thompson suggested reaching out to friends to alleviate that loneliness.
If someone is without a support system of friends or family in town, volunteering time at a local nonprofit could be a way to connect with others.
Overall, even though this time of year emphasizes spreading cheer and love to others, Hancock said it is important for people to make sure they are taking care of themselves too by practicing self-care or investing in hobbies.
“We want to make sure you’re not neglecting yourself this holiday season,” Hancock said. “We might have an increased focus on others. But we need to make sure we reflect on our own selves and what we can do for us as well.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.