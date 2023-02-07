Loteria cards

Loteria, which is like Mexican bingo, uses colorful cards with images.

 Creative Commons/Andreanna Moya

El Taco H has been bringing its signature Mexico City-inspired selection of street tacos to Denton since opening in October. To go with their tacos, the restaurant also entertains customers by hosting a weekly game night to play a traditional household favorite for Mexican and Latino families.

That game is Lotería — basically Mexican bingo.

Loteria at El Taco H

El Taco H in Denton host Lotería night every Wednesday, where customers can eat, drink and win prizes.

