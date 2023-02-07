El Taco H has been bringing its signature Mexico City-inspired selection of street tacos to Denton since opening in October. To go with their tacos, the restaurant also entertains customers by hosting a weekly game night to play a traditional household favorite for Mexican and Latino families.
That game is Lotería — basically Mexican bingo.
Raul Enciso, who co-owns the restaurant with Nick Bitz, said the restaurant has hosted Lotería every Wednesday night since last November.
“That's one of the biggest family games in Mexican culture,” Enciso said. “It’s something I grew up playing on the weekends with my family.”
Enciso said about 20 people come to play, and at times, the whole back patio gets packed (El Taco H has a great outdoor space, decorated with string lights).
Enciso said that while it is Mexican bingo, the images of the cards add more color to the game. Some of those images of the cards and board include el gallo (the rooster), la sirena (the mermaid) and la escalera (the ladder).
How to play Lotería
Originating in Italy in the 15th century, Lotería first moved to Spain before reaching Mexico in 1769. The game has become a household staple for Mexican and Latino families. Lotería was copyrighted in 1913.
Here's a rundown on how the game works:
- Each player gets a different board card that features different images.
- The announcer will determine at the beginning of each round whether a player must fill out the entire column or a row pattern of the board to decide the winner.
- The announcer will also shout and show the name of the cards to the players, as players mark their boards when they have a matching image.
- Once a player fills out their board, they shout “Lotería!” — usually as loud as they can.
- The announcer will verify the win, ending the round and resetting the game for another round.
It’s a simple game that can last hours.
Enciso said customers win prizes during El Taco H's game night, which include vouchers for food and drinks, Mexican candy, merchandise and more.
Keeping the food authentic
Enciso, who is originally from Mexico City, said he and Bitz went to Mexico almost every month to work on recipes for their restaurant before opening. He said he has a few friends with restaurants in Mexico City who helped them create the recipes.
Enciso said he feels like most Latino-based restaurants in the area initially start out authentic but eventually transition into becoming Tex-Mex as they slowly change their recipes.
That’s not the case for El Taco H.
The restaurant’s signature dish is an al pastor taco, which is marinated pork cooked on a trompo, or a vertical rotating spit, and topped with pineapple, onion and cilantro.
Its signature drink is the tlacuache — a smoky mezcal cocktail mixed with pineapple juice, jicama and rosemary syrup.
“We’re pretty set on who we are,” Enciso said. “This what we're going do, just deliver quality and show what Mexico City is all about.”
El H Taco, at 213 E. Hickory St., has Lotería night every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m.
