A shopper walks out of Lowe’s on Tuesday with a faucet protector in preparation for the cold front that is forecast to blast through Denton on Thursday morning, bringing with it temperatures that could drop into the single digits.
As subfreezing temperatures are headed toward Denton on Thursday through the weekend, the National Weather Service warns, the city prepares and local nonprofits could use residents’ help to meet increased demands.
Starting Thursday, Denton is under a wind chill watch. Wind chills as low as -15 degrees could blow across all of North Texas until Friday morning. The wind could result in hypothermia if precautions aren’t taken, the National Weather Service reported.
Despite being mostly sunny, temperatures will fall to 10 degrees Thursday with wind gusts as high as 35 mph. They won’t rise much on Friday when the high is 24 degrees and the low is 18 degrees, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
The winds should calm down over the weekend, but the temperatures at night will still fall below freezing. On Saturday, the high will be around 33 degrees and the low 21 degrees. The high on Sunday is projected to be 43 degrees and the low is projected to be 31 degrees.
Low temperatures might not be above freezing until Wednesday night.
Warming shelters
When the weather drops, Denton’s shelters typically see an increased need for their services. The Denton Community Shelter (operated by Our Daily Bread Together with Monsignor King Outreach Center), the Salvation Army and the city’s warming centers are providing warm shelter and food.
But the shelters need help to serve those in need. Our Daily Bread and the Salvation Army are asking for volunteers to donate their time over the holiday weekend. Sign up information is available on each organization’s website.
City preparations
Little to no precipitation is in the forecast while it’s freezing. So, the roads shouldn’t be too much of a concern. But just in case, the city has one vehicle equipped with a street sander. Additional sanders are prepared in case the forecast changes.
Denton Municipal Electric will continue normal operations, city spokesperson Stuart Birdseye said, but is monitoring weather conditions closely and in communication with Texas’s electric grid operator, ERCOT. The city service will make necessary operational changes to ensure Denton residents continue to have safe, reliable power, he said.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is draining and turning off water to all irrigation systems, drinking fountains and unoccupied Parks buildings. Staff and materials will be on standby to work with the city’s Emergency Program Manager if necessary.
Denton residents can prepare their own homes for the freezing weather as well. AAA recommends homeowners familiarize themselves with the location of their water shutoff valve and how to turn it off in case of an emergency. It is typically near a water heater tank, outdoor hose bib or in a crawl space if the home has one.
To protect indoor pipes, residents can keep bathroom and kitchen cabinet doors open to allow warmer air to circulate to the pipes, drip faucets and keep the heat on in the home.
