Raymond Suarez will resign as Denton County Transportation Authority CEO effective March 31, as accepted by the agency’s board of directors at the end of Monday’s meeting.
DCTA’s five-person board met for about two hours in closed session Monday to “consider a second amended and restated employment agreement between Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).” When they reconvened, they immediately made a motion to accept the resignation of Raymond Suarez, effective March 31, 2022.
The motion was unanimously approved, and Deputy CEO Paul Cristina was appointed interim CEO, effective April 1. Board members also approved a severance benefits agreement for Suarez, though that approval was not unanimous. Denton County Judge Andy Eads, the most recent addition to the board, voted against.
“It’s my pleasure having served the board and the public,” Suarez said. “Also, many thanks to staff for the tireless work in support of the board. Thank you very much.”
DCTA board chair Cesar Molina thanked Suarez for his years of service. There was no further discussion on the matter.
Suarez has led DCTA since September 2018 and has been involved since 2014. In June 2020, the agency’s board authorized a two-year extension to his contract, which was originally slated to expire September 2021. At the time of that extension, his base pay was $250,000 annually.
Neither Suarez nor Eads immediately responded to requests for comment Tuesday afternoon. DCTA communications director Pamela Burns did not comment on the terms of Suarez’s current contract.
In a Monday afternoon news release, Suarez stated he’s “proud of the culture we have created.”
“It is very rewarding to see ridership growing to pre-pandemic levels so quickly after launching the system wide GoZone program,” Suarez stated. “Through this transformation journey, the agency is now more accessible, responsive, and resilient and able to respond to the communities we serve and that’s a great feeling of accomplishment.”
According to the release, the DCTA board will discuss launching a search for Suarez’s replacement at the March 24 board meeting. Two meetings are being held this month because February’s was rescheduled to Monday.
Board members discussed the matter at January’s board meeting as well, spending several hours in closed session. That was despite Denton representative Alison Maguire initially attempting to make a motion to discuss it in open session.
Once the board reconvened at that meeting, Molina said the agenda item was being pulled so the agency’s attorney could “prepare a package as we discussed.” No action was taken.