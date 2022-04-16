PILOT POINT — Marjournie Muskin watched her two-year-old daughter Milan Golightly step into the heavy dirt, pull and place strawberries in her red bucket. Muskin patiently helped her daughter to only “pick out the red strawberries.”
Several dozen people were already lined up before 10 a.m. Saturday at Pecan Creek Strawberry Farm during opening weekend. That included Muskin, who said her family arrived around 8 a.m. to wait outside the farm gates. She said they arrived late last year and had to wait in line for a while before they entered.
Since its opening in 2018, Pecan Creek Strawberry Farm has become a well-known place for people to hand pick pounds of strawberries. The strawberry farm has become so popular that owners Chris and Kylie Demases must limit the number of people entering the fields at one time, and they advise visitors through social media to arrive well in advance.
Kylie said that the field can only produce a certain variety of strawberries at one time, and the Demases want customers to be satisfied with their picking. If people pick off the pink or white berries, then that takes away from the next day’s picking, Kylie said.
“With producing strawberry plants there are only so many right berries,” Kylie said. “Then there are berries behind them, but they’re not ripe yet. So, it can [only] hold so many. Once those are picked, then we don’t have any, and we don’t want people to strip our fields off.”
The first-come, first-serve instruction was made for visitors who waited in two in line when doors opened at 9 a.m. While the entrance fee is free, each guest had the option to purchase a $4 bucket, while others held tightly to their own buckets and waited for the fields to officially open.
The instruction for strawberry picking is simple. Only pick the solid, red berries at a price of $7 per pound. Don’t eat the berries until checkout. Don’t pick up flowers from the fields, and when finished, an employee will weigh the berries at checkout.
The Demases said they opened for their first spring season in 2018 with 10,000 strawberry plants. That number has grown to roughly 90,000 plants this year.
“This is our fifth season,” Chris said. “Last year and this year are about the same amount [of plants] under cultivation. We didn’t grow the field size … we were trying to improve in some other areas.”
Kylie said the season officially opened on Wednesday. She said Saturday morning’s opening had more customers than on opening day. She expects more people to show up in the coming weeks.
“This is one of our slower Saturdays, which is good because the field cannot handle too many people,” Kylie said. “So, in the next week or two, we should start having what we call a bumper crop, and that’s when we can house a lot more people.”
Chris and Kylie said people like to come back year after year. Many guests have created family traditions of picking out strawberries and spending time in the outdoors — which may be the secret to the Demases’ success, they said.
With a relatively short strawberry season in Texas, people tend to show up more often to the farm the faster it sells out, they said.
“People want to create these traditions with their families,” Kylie said. “A lot of our return customers say, ‘it’s what we do every season.’ So, it’s something I think that families enjoy because it’s a place where they can go be outside and be together.”