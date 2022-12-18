Solutions of North Texas directors
Buy Now

Solutions of North Texas Executive Director Scott Wisenbaker and Development Director Casey Reilly are shown last week in front of new resident housing that's now under construction.

 Al Key/DRC

Those in the know say the pandemic was a double whammy for people battling addiction: The need for services increased, but there are less services available. Local nonprofit Solutions of North Texas is expanding by 14 beds to help address that problem — and to look toward the future of addiction treatment.

Founded in 2006 by Scott Wisenbaker, Solutions of North Texas is a Denton nonprofit that provides a smattering of addiction-focused services. Those include counseling, consulting and a sober living residential program, which it's perhaps best known for.

Bedroom at Solutions of North Texas
Buy Now

A bedroom in one of the residences at Solutions of North Texas is shown in a 2019 photo.
Solutions of North Texas offices
Buy Now

Solutions of North Texas' offices are shown in Denton. 

JUSTIN GRASS can be reached via Twitter at @justingrass10.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you