Those in the know say the pandemic was a double whammy for people battling addiction: The need for services increased, but there are less services available. Local nonprofit Solutions of North Texas is expanding by 14 beds to help address that problem — and to look toward the future of addiction treatment.
Founded in 2006 by Scott Wisenbaker, Solutions of North Texas is a Denton nonprofit that provides a smattering of addiction-focused services. Those include counseling, consulting and a sober living residential program, which it's perhaps best known for.
Wisenbaker's original goal was to help 10 people, but the transitional housing program has grown over the years, now coming in at 32 beds for men and 18 for women. The idea is to provide a safe environment for sobriety, but also to show clients how to sustain themselves in the long term, through skills such as applying for jobs and budgeting.
Soon, Solutions will expand to add 14 women's beds, evening out the housing program. The buildings are still under construction, with a ribbon-cutting set for mid-January.
"We've always had a rental property for our women off-campus," Wisenbaker said. "This brings them to our campus, because we have 5 acres here. We're going to build out the entire 5 acres in phases."
Pandemic brings more need, less options
Getting help for addiction can be difficult for a multitude of reasons, but over the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic has become another hurdle to overcome. On both the client and service provider sides of the issue, the statistics paint a grim picture.
Solutions Development Director Casey Reilly said the statistics show a serious uptick in people struggling with addiction and seeking help, but a downswing in options for treating them.
"According to SAMHSA, overdoses increased significantly from about 50,000 deaths a year to over 70,000," Reilly said, citing numbers from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. "We saw an uptick in people seeking treatment of about 30% and a downtick in available treatment services of about 42%."
Solutions Admissions Director Leslie Wisenbaker said the isolation caused by the pandemic was a major detriment for people with an addiction problem.
"People were very isolated and they were drinking and using," Wisenbaker said. "Isolation just bred more addiction."
For service providers, the pandemic brought its own challenges. Between social-distancing protocol, supply shortages and economic hardship, many options downsized or shut down entirely. Jason Church, operations director for Solutions, spoke on that side of the coin.
"We had 12-step fellowships and stuff shutting down left and right because of COVID; we had churches and institutions saying no more meetings," Church said. "It is coming back, but I don't think it's coming back as quick as we would like."
Solutions of North Texas, though, was able to stay open — but not without its own challenges. Scott Wisenbaker said 2021 was especially difficult financially, but that the organization managed to make it through without layoffs or cutting back on services.
"2021 was a scary year for us and we came out swinging, knowing that we needed to aggressively do more [for clients]," Wisenbaker said.
That doesn't mean the services went without adjustments along the way.
"We remained in-person, in our groups," Leslie Wisenbaker said. "Social distancing and a new mask policy every day, I think we had. It was nonstop doing internal COVID testing. ... It was not a good time, but it was effective in the sense that we got to continue to work with our clients."
Funding and partnership with the city
Providers of addiction-focused services often deal with clients in difficult financial situations, making funding a key concern. That burden has only increased along with the pandemic.
"Because of the need, we've bolstered our fundraising efforts to support those that can't afford treatment," Leslie Wisenbaker said. "What we have found out is that those people aren't going away now. Those people that can't afford to access treatment now know that they can here."
That fundraising looks much different in a post-pandemic climate. Solutions still seeks out private donations, but Reilly said much of the funding is now coming from the government.
"We got this huge behavioral health ARP [American Rescue Plan] grant from them, more money than Solutions has ever seen in contributions," Reilly said. "They're about to open up a new avenue of federal funding that we're going to go out for."
Specifically, Reilly said the dominant source of funding for Solutions is the city of Denton.
"Not all of that is from the pandemic, necessarily," Reilly said. "However, we got in front of [the city] during the pandemic. Now they have become a very reliable source of funding."
Denton Community Services Director Dani Shaw said the city's been partnering with Solutions for a few years now, to address more issues than just addiction.
"We've been working with Solutions of North Texas around the issue of homelessness," Shaw said. "[The] majority of folks they serve are also experiencing homelessness in one way or another, or at risk of it, so there's intersection there."
Shaw said the city works with about 20 nonprofits each funding year. The money comes from a variety of sources, including federal relief money and grants.
"Certainly, we don't have the ability to meet all the need in the community," Shaw said. "It takes a lot of different funding sources for these agencies to do the work they're doing. ... Our ability to collaborate with nonprofit partners like Solutions is important."
What's next for treatment?
Church says that, like in any community, there are "different schools of thought" when it comes to the growth of addiction treatment. For example, he thinks the most glaring need is for more detox facilities, which he called a "nightmare" for clients right now. He'd like to see a county detox facility.
But for now, he said some facilities have been slower to open their doors, and that the treatment options aren't back to pre-pandemic levels yet.
"Service is such a huge part of recovery, and the opportunities there just aren't as plentiful as they used to be," Church said. "A lot of people pivoted, started their own programming, or just did away with programming in general. Any number of different things, and they haven't come back around."
Leslie Wisenbaker said the 14 additional beds will help get progress back on track, both for clients and for Solutions.
"It will create momentum again," Wisenbaker said. "COVID just took the momentum out of people's recovery. It builds on itself. It's just really good timing."
