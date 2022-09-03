Jocelyne and Grace Galaviz displayed a variety of themed pet bandanas at Saturday’s Fall Festival and Market in Denton.
“We love all of the nerdy fandoms,” Jocelyne Galaviz said. “We love Star Wars. You’ll see that there’s Marvel, and we also want to provide trendy options as well.”
Their business is Nerdy Tails, which aims to provide “fresh fashion for the furbabies” in people’s lives, according to their Facebook page. They were one of about 20 vendors who participated in the market, which took place outside the Denton Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.
With the fall season in mind, Kim Harris decided to host the market not only because of the upcoming season but also to make sure the participating vendors got the chance to connect with the local community. Harris, who owns Bless Your Bones Boutique, and specializes in Day of the Dead and Mexican folk art, knows how difficult it can be for small business owners to get exposure for their products.
“You have to get out there, and you have to have people see it,” Harris said. “It’s just a really great way to meet people and network and have fun while you do it.”
Jocelyne and Grace Galaviz started their Aubrey-based business during the early stages of the pandemic while stuck at home picking up a hobby. For Grace Galaviz, it was a chance to express herself and showcase her favorite genres, she said. They also use their business to help benefit I Am Dog Rescue, a foster-based, no-kill, all-breed and nonprofit dog rescue organization.
Some of their most positive feedback has been people commenting on how easy it is to use the bandanas.
“The greatest thing really is how we innovated the way the collar goes through [the bandana],” Jocelyne Galaviz said.
Also among the vendors was Les Boutique TX, a western jewelry and accessories business that Leslie Cruz started just after graduating high school.
Cruz said she was inspired by growing up in a Latino household, “wearing boots and cowgirl dressing, I just really love that style.” Cruz hopes to grow her business by adding a website.
Andrea Paul was part of the market due to her daughter, Kenna, going out of town. Paul said she supports her daughter’s NTX Sunset Boutique, an arts & crafts business specializing in handmade freshies. Paul’s daughter aims to have a clothing and boutique storefront in the future.
Harris said the feedback from Saturday’s evening market was positive, and she’s planning to host other markets during the Fall.