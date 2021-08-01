Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 will be making an approximately 30-minute stop in Denton on Aug. 13 as part of the recently restored steam engine’s summer tour.
The 133-foot-long steam engine was originally one of 25 Big Boys built exclusively for the Union Pacific Railroad. No. 4014 was delivered in December 1941 and retired 20 years later, after more than 1 million miles of service. Union Pacific reacquired the engine from a museum in 2013 and completed a multi-year restoration, returning it to service in 2019.
For its summer tour, the steam engine will depart from Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Aug. 5 before returning Sept. 7. The engine will make extended stops in Fort Worth, Houston, New Orleans, St. Louis and Denver, but Union Pacific has also provided a schedule of its smaller stops and arrivals along the way.
On Friday, Aug. 13, Big Boy No. 4014 will make its way through Denton, specifically at the East Sycamore Street crossing. It will arrive at 5 p.m. and depart at 5:30, according to the schedule, and can be viewed during that time.
Union Pacific advises several safety measures to anyone viewing locomotives in person. Those include standing back at least 25 feet from all railroad tracks and not trespassing on the tracks, trestles and yards. More generally, UP recommends never assuming tracks are abandoned or inactive, and to always expect a train.