Saturday morning’s City of Denton 9/11 observance honored the victims and first responders of the hijacking attacks from 20 years ago, and from department chiefs to a fire captain who flew to the wreckage from Denton, speakers shared a common theme: never forgetting.
The observance, hosted jointly by the Denton Fire Department and Denton Police Department, lasted just under two hours. It began at 8:46 eastern time — when American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center — and ended when the tower collapsed at 10:28 eastern. Those key moments, and others in between, were remembered with audio recordings and moments of silence.
Among the event’s speakers were Fire Chief Kenneth Hedges and Police Chief Frank Dixon. Dixon recalled his own shift as an officer in northeast Austin, saying there were no calls for service that night, despite being in a typically busy part of the city.
“It was eerily quiet throughout the entire city,” Dixon said. “There were literally hours upon hours with no radio talk, there was no one moving about. … That still resonates with me today.”
Between attendees and those taking part, well over a hundred people were present Saturday. For some, including Nancy Bennett, the event was their first time going to a 9/11 memorial service.
“With the status of our country right now, we need to remember and focus on what brought us together,” Bennett said.
Denton Fire Captain Stanley Hempstead, who’s been with the department for over 30 years, spoke as Denton’s local representation at the site of the New York City attacks. A former member of Texas A&M Task Force 1, he was flown to the collapsed towers from Denton as part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s response effort in the days following. There, he helped sort through the massive piles of rubble for over a week — getting just a few hours of sleep on a good night.
“The sheer magnitude is just hard to explain, how all that could happen in that timeframe,” Hempstead said. “It went from [emotional] highs to lows, and the further in it got, the less highs there were and a lot more of the lows.”
Hempstead said he and the other first responders progressively realized their efforts were going to become a recovery operation, rather than one that was going to find and save any survivors trapped in the debris. He said that despite the emotional and physical toil gone through by he and others in the following days and weeks, nobody did “anything special.”
“It’s just our job,” Hempstead said with a shrug. “My hope to celebrate and honor the people of 9/11? Never forget — and then never forget the 12th of September. The country came together and coalesced. We didn’t sweat the small stuff.”