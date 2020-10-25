It’s not a black-and-white situation to determine whether a registered sex offender can enroll for classes at Denton’s universities, but it is when it comes to on-campus housing. That answer is no.
A 2017 Texas law prohibits most registered sex offenders from living in on-campus housing at public and college campuses but leaves it up to universities to decide whether or not some low-risk offenders can live on campus, though some schools already had policies in place addressing offenders. Officials at the University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University said offenders cannot live on campus.
“My concern becomes for their safety as well as for the community’s safety,” said Maureen McGuinness, UNT’s dean of students. “If you’re on a list, that’s very public information. It becomes a problem for the safety of that individual and the perceptions of safety with the community. People say the word ‘sex offender’ and that scares everyone.”
McGuinness said this applies to low-risk offenders as well. The Texas Department of Public Safety classifies low-risk offenders as people who pose a low danger to the community and aren’t likely to engage in criminal sexual misconduct. Moderate-risk is for those who may continue to engage in misconduct, and high-risk are those who pose a serious danger to the community and will continue to engage in criminal sexual misconduct.
“TWU does not allow registered sex offenders or individuals convicted of any felonies to live in our residence halls,” said Matt Flores, a TWU spokesperson.
Lt. Ramona Washington confirmed only one student at UNT is an offender, but he doesn’t live on campus. Texas’ statewide registry shows only one such student enrolled at TWU, and the students lives outside of Denton.
UNT recently responded to a post on Twitter showing concern about a sex offender living on campus because one of the addresses connected to him was UNT. McGuinness said the person has applied to UNT in the past but was never enrolled.
Washington said the UNT Police Department doesn’t send out a notification to students if an offender is enrolled in classes, but they do send out crime alerts if there’s a concern of safety.
“The requirement to register and do that registration process is what gives it to the online system,” Washington said, referring to the national and state databases. “That is the community notification.”
McGuinness said they also check the registries quarterly to make sure it’s accurate.
A sex offender who wishes to go to school at UNT would have to contact the university Police Department to start the admissions process. Washington said the department then makes every effort to obtain records regarding the offense, and the dean of students would use that information to make a decision.
“We look at the circumstances of each offense,” McGuinness said. “Were there children involved? You could become a sex offender if you are caught streaking or caught naked around certain people. It depends on the jurisdiction, but some are that conservative to say [a streaker] is an offender.
“I have to look at how long you’re on the list. If it’s a lifetime, that’s a pretty big risk. If it’s two years, we can evaluate and say come back in two years or maybe we can admit you [for classes] online.”
In reviewing documents for potential students, McGuinness said the university is able to rescind someone’s admission if they believe the applicant has violated community standards or if they could be a threat to the community.
“[The police department] gets us this information, like with a sex offender, and we stop the admissions process [while we review documents],” she said. “If you were admitted and not enrolled, we can look at the details and rescind the admission. If you’re already enrolled, we go through due process. It violates the law if you don’t register [as an offender] and it makes my job very easy.”
Deanna Titzler, a TWU spokesperson, said the university also has a code of conduct to address students who have committed crimes.
“TWU does not allow registered offenders to live on campus and would take appropriate actions if necessary,” she said.
According to the university’s housing contract, TWU can modify a student’s housing contract if the student is charged or convicted of crimes against people or property, involved in conduct that threatens their safety or the safety of other student residents, or engaged in activity that violates university policy and/or federal, state and local laws.
Both UNT and TWU allow students to appeal housing termination.
“They have the ability to challenge that under the student code, give evidence we may not have that states they’re not a threat to community, and we evaluate on the interim suspension,” McGuinness said. “Most of the time wen we interim suspend, we have evidence to prove [they’re a threat to the community]. That would stay in place until an actual due process and hearing occurs.”