The Denton County Soil and Water Conservation District is offering 11 species of tree seedlings available for purchase this year as part of its annual tree sale.
Steven Ray, the district conservationist, said that for the past 20 years, the district usually preorders between 500 and 1,000 trees to sell.
The goal of this annual project is to benefit the environment by selling trees, which provide oxygen, soil protection and wildlife habitat to help the landscape.
“We try to order trees that are adapted to our soils and climate,” Ray said. “And the species do change from year to year a little bit depending upon availability.”
This year, the available trees for purchase are bur oak, live oak, Mexican white oak, Shumard oak, desert willow, Mexican plum and vitex in one-gallon pots for $11 each.
The group is also offering Austrian pine, Afghan pine and Italian stone pine, in small containers, for $4 each. Bare-root native pecan trees will be offered at $3 each.
Ray said it's common for national conservation districts to host programs that sell plants to help the environment. Ray said some districts are more tailored for windbreaks, which are linear plantings of trees and shrubs designed to provide economic, environmental and community benefits.
Ray said there has been good feedback from the district's tree sale. Orders will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
“The prices aren't too high, and they're adapted to our county,” Ray said.