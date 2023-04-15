Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S., with more than 4.8 million participants nationwide, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.
The Denton Parks and Recreation Department has noticed the sport’s popularity by adding pickleball courts around the city and contracting Bad Dawg Tennis, a local tennis school program, to provide pickleball lessons to locals.
This included the Pickleball Social event, where over 30 participants gathered to learn the sport’s fundamentals while advanced players competed against each other at South Lake Park on Friday evening.
Jason Barrow, athletics manager for the Parks and Recreation Department, said in an email that the department has offered programs and classes since fall of 2019.
Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. The sport’s popularity and growth can be connected to its easy-to-learn rules.
“When you look at pickleball in comparison to tennis, you can pick up the ball a lot quicker, and within an hour or two hours, you’re able to start playing and then develop your skills a little bit further,” said Luis Valdez, director of operations at Bad Dawg Tennis.
Pickleball 101
The department’s classes include Pickleball 101 for beginners, Adult 201 for advanced players and Pickleball Social.
Valdez and other coaches taught beginners the game’s basic rules and how to serve the ball during the Friday event.
While it is an easy sport to pick up, it can be confusing at first and takes practice to understand the fundamentals.
Players can play in singles or doubles, with doubles being the most popular way to play.
The court is divided into two sides by a low net. There are two sidelines, two baselines, a center line on each side, and the “kitchen,” best known as the non-volley zone in the middle of the court.
- Every point begins with a serve.
- A serve must be hit underhand into the opposing team’s service court.
- The serve must go over the net and not land on the “kitchen” side of the court.
- The ball must bounce once on each side before either team may start volleying the ball in the air.
- Play will continue until a player either hits the ball in the net or out of bounds or lets the ball bounce on their side twice.
- Players are not allowed to volley, which is a shot hit out of the air, inside the “kitchen” area.
- The first team to reach 11 points wins and must win by 2.
Where to play pickleball in Denton
Barrow said the first pickleball court was added at Nette Shultz Park in 2019. Since then, the department has added more pickleball courts.
Barrow said open play times are offered at two recreation centers and the senior center. People with an active Rec Pass can play at the following times and locations:
North Lakes Recreation Center, 2001 West Windsor Drive
Tuesday, noon — 3:00 p.m
Thursday, noon — 3:00 p.m.
Denia Recreation Center, 1001 Parvin St.
Monday, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Friday, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Denton Senior Center, 509 North Bell Ave.
Thursday, 6-8 p.m.
Outdoor courts include the following:
Nette Shultz Park, 1517 Mistywood Lane
South Lake Park, 556 Hobson Lane
Robson Ranch, 9501 Ed Robson Blvd.
Robson Ranch has over 10 pickleball courts that are only open for Robson Ranch members.
The North Lakes Recreation Center was the first location to get three permanent pickleball courts on its gymnasium floor. The department hosted the first Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Adult State pickleball tournament in June 2019. Last year, the department built two new courts at South Lakes Park, which can be used for tennis and pickleball.
More courts and programs are on their way
Barrow said an Adult Novice Pickleball class is scheduled to start over the summer for adults 18 and over.
The North Lakes Tennis Center, located at the block of Windsor Street and Hinkle Road, is currently under construction and will feature eight pickleball and 12 new tennis courts. It is expected to open in the summer.
The additional courts would allow the department to offer more tournaments, leagues and classes.
As for equipment, Valdez recommends buying a $40 quality pickleball paddle at a local retail store. Then buy a more expensive paddle once a player’s skills are developed.
Valdez said the Pickleball Social is scheduled for summer and hopes more locals come, learn and have fun.
“It’s exciting, fun and a good sport to learn,” Valdez said. “We’re going to do a lot more of these socials to try to get more people to come out and just get a taste of pickleball.”
