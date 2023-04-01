Lots of sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: April 3, 2023 @ 2:23 pm
Cristina Crisan of Bonham-based Red River Valley Mushrooms sold a variety of mushrooms during the opening day of the Denton Community Market on Saturday. More photos can be found on 2A.
Owners Kevin and Amber Neu of Neu Cattle Co. sold all-natural beef during the market.
Locals get their morning brew from Mandy Combs of Combs Coffee during the the opening day of this year's Denton Community Market.
The Denton Community Market kicked off its 14th season featuring around 90 vendors on Saturday morning.
Two people get drinks from Soco Ginger Beer at the Denton Community Market on Saturday.
Customers wait in line to buy beverages from Soco Ginger Beer.
The Denton Community Market drew a crowd for its 2023 opening on Saturday.
The Denton Community Market kicked off its 14th season, featuring around 90 vendors, on Saturday morning.
Locals gathered early in the morning to purchase fresh or handmade products.
“It’s definitely been a really big day,” said Andi Torres, market operations coordinator. “Seeing all the vendors out here — all the visitors coming out — we appreciate it so much.”
Torres said the opening day was busier than most mornings from previous opening days.
Some residents waited in line to get all-natural beef from Gainesville-based company Neu Cattle Co., which is owned by Kevin and Amber Neu.
Others got their morning brew at Combs Coffee, a Gainesville-based coffee shop formerly located in Corinth, as Mandy Combs served coffee and sold products.
Cristina Crisan of Bonham-based Red River Valley Mushrooms sold a variety of mushrooms and was one of many vendors who sold fresh produce.
The market also featured music from local artists.
Founded in 2009, the nonprofit market is a producer-only farm and art market. The market will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. every Saturday through November.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.
