Dr. Stanley Charles Evans’ guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute and dispense controlled substances and health care fraud prompted his patients and family friends to share word of his good character and service to the community.
Evans, 63, is a physician at and owner of Family Healthcare Denton, located at 3105 Colorado Blvd. He has more than 30 years of medical experience, according to his practice’s website.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release that Evans unlawfully prescribed about 370,000 doses of hydrocodone starting in 2017. Evans repeatedly pre-signed the strongest prescription for the opioid to patients who exhibited drug-seeking behavior, the release states. The patients were never fully examined or required to provide any documentation regarding their pain before receiving the prescription, according to the release.
Court documents state prescriptions were written for patients when Evans was out of state on trips to New York, Utah and London, among other locations. Additionally, nurse practitioners allegedly billed Medicare and TriCare under his identification number. Medicare reimburses more if a patient is seen by a physician instead of a nurse practitioner.
“Evans gives other physicians a bad name,” U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston said in the release. “Sworn to do no harm, Evans failed by illegally prescribing narcotics that harmed many people.
“More people die by opioid drug abuse than by vehicle and gun related deaths combined in the U.S. today. This is a big problem and those who are supposed to heal the sick, but choose to become illegal drug dealers, will be investigated and prosecuted.”
But following his guilty plea, those who have known Evans for many years said he’s not some drug pusher. They called him a good man and a faithful servant to his community.
LeAnn Squier, a Denton native and recent Corinth transplant, knows the physician because their children attended school together. After Squier reached out to Evans late at night asking for advice when her daughter sustained an eye injury from cheerleading, she said he insisted on treating her in his office right then.
Squier said that if there’s one person in the community she looks up to, it’s Evans.
“This isn’t some shady person in the dark shadows that was facilitating drug users or nothing like that … ” Squier said. “I’ve never seen a man work as hard as he has — always staying on top of what his kids are involved in, just above and beyond a great family, such a great father and such a great community member.”
Squier also commended Evans on his transparency about the case with his friends and patients.
An August 2021 Facebook post signed by Evans is titled “Warning Medical Professionals,” advising practitioners not to pre-sign prescriptions for Schedule II drugs.
“I am under investigation by the DEA. I can’t say more than that,” Evans wrote. “I do want you to know that my practice of pre-signing C2 scrips got me into serious trouble. Even though I gave those to appropriate patients, I still broke the law. Don’t be any part of inappropriate distribution of controlled meds. My reason to pre-sign C2’s was for convenience of my patients and convenience for myself.”
In a Facebook post from late January, Evans wrote that he rationalized that convenience for his patients and himself justified his “questionable” business practices.
“‘That’s just business’. In other words, questionable business practices must be okay as long as they are commonplace or viewed as infractions of no real consequence …” he wrote. “I hurt myself and others as well. … I am focusing on eliminating unrighteous motives, situational opportunities and unethical behavior.”
Denton resident Brandon Martino, who has been a patient of Evans’ since childhood, said while he does not intend to say there wasn’t any wrongdoing on Evans’ part, he knows the physician to have a great heart.
“This is a man who has been here since the ‘70s, has given back a lot and done a lot of good things,” Martino said. “He admitted to that, he didn’t hide any of that. If you ask people who work with him, he’s a great person.”
Evans faces up to 20 years in federal prison for his crimes. A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.
The physician was required to forfeit a 2016 Jaguar convertible and two Rolex watches to the federal government as they were considered property derived from the proceeds of his offenses.
Evans’ physician license was active as of Wednesday evening, according to the Texas Medical Board’s online license search. But court documents state the government seeks to have him forfeit his medical license.