Hope McClure

Hope McClure, chief appraiser of the Denton Central Appraisal District, conducts the monthly board of directors meeting on May 31 at DCAD’s offices in Denton.

 Ben Torres/For The Dallas Morning News

Through a public records request, the Denton Record-Chronicle obtained a copy of the separation agreement between the Denton Central Appraisal District and its former chief appraiser, Hope McClure.

Here's a breakdown of the agreement, which includes a $126,500 severance payment and other benefits.

Download PDF McClure Separation Agreement
McClure Separation Agreement

JUSTIN GRASS can be reached at 940-566-6884 and via Twitter at @justingrass10.

