Through a public records request, the Denton Record-Chronicle obtained a copy of the separation agreement between the Denton Central Appraisal District and its former chief appraiser, Hope McClure.
Here's a breakdown of the agreement, which includes a $126,500 severance payment and other benefits.
There are numerous facets to the agreement, but the most important can be found in Section 2, which states McClure is going to receive a $126,529 severance payment. On top of that, she'll get $26,323 for accrued paid leave, coming out to a total of over $150,000. The payments are subject to any taxes or other withholdings, and due to her by the end of the year.
As part of the agreement, McClure and her dependents are also being allowed to participate in DCAD's retirement health insurance program. DCAD is waiving a typical requirement of that program, according to the document:
"In connection with this Agreement, DCAD waives the requirement that the employee must be eligible to receive retirement benefits from TCDRS [Texas County & District Retirement System] upon receipt of her last payment for salaries as a full-time employee in order to participate in DCAD's Retirement Health Insurance program."
The agreement stipulates that McClure will have to pay premiums for that program as long as she's eligible, which lasts until her 65th birthday.
DCAD board chair Roy Atwood, in an interview earlier this month, said the benefits package was put together with precedence in mind.
“There’s no continuation of her employment,” Atwood said. “She is allowed to obtain insurance coverage by paying the premiums, but the district’s not paying the premiums. ... Seven months of severance, consistent with what we did with Rudy [Durham]. Rudy had a sizable amount of accrued comp time that we paid him; Hope had a small amount of accumulated comp time that we paid her.”
Atwood was referring to past chief appraiser Rudy Durham, who received a $92,000 package upon his exit in 2019. In contrast to McClure's agreement, DCAD agreed to pay Durham's retiree insurance premiums through early 2021.
Another part of the agreement refers to the legal relationship between McClure and DCAD. Because there are outstanding legal issues from her tenure — the agreement mentions a complaint and at least one lawsuit — the district will continue to provide defense.
DCAD also agrees to "provide a defense for McClure in any legal proceedings brought against McClure relating to lawful acts by McClure in her role as Chief Appraiser for DCAD in connection with 2020, 2021 and 2022 valuations, unless any such proceedings are based on McClure having committed official misconduct, having engaged in fraud, having committed a willful or wrongful act or omission constituting gross negligence, having acted in bad faith, or having violated law or Board policy."
McClure also agrees that she won't seek any future employment at DCAD. On the other side, the district agrees that if any potential employer contacts the board for a reference, it will be limited to a neutral reference: simply the time she was employed and what positions she held.
McClure signed the agreement Nov. 3 and Atwood signed it a week later. Her resignation officially went into effect Nov. 15, ending her time at the district and paving the way for Don Spencer to become the next chief appraiser.
Rocky tenure
McClure, a former DCAD employee, was hired as the district's chief appraiser in early 2020. At the time, the district needed a replacement for Durham, whose status as Lewisville mayor barred him from being chief appraiser under a new Texas Senate bill.
Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic hit not long into McClure's tenure, which was a contributing factor in her rocky few years at the helm of Denton County's appraisal authority.
Taxing entities — the dozens of governmental bodies that rely on DCAD information to set their tax rates — became frustrated that the valuations weren't being sent to them on time. Those entities have had to work largely with estimates over the past few years, rather than fully certified values.
McClure said a few months ago that DCAD is struggling to keep up with a growing county, and needs more employees to meet those standards. While stats supported that position, officials from cities, school boards and the county government didn't accept understaffing as the only cause.
Officials have been stewing over DCAD's management for some time, over a litany of issues. A failed software switch in 2020 put the district behind the curve, and some have accused McClure of cutting corners in the appraisal process to meet deadlines.
In August, the frustrations boiled over when the Denton County Commissioners Court issued a resolution disapproving of DCAD's 2023 budget. In their comments, the commissioners deemed the appraisal district a "continued disappointment" that lacks leadership, but their move's real power was in the disapproval: If a majority of taxing entities joined in their disapproval, the budget would be voided.
Later in the month, that's exactly what happened. Several dozen governmental bodies joined in with their own resolutions, many of them calling out McClure by name and asking for the DCAD board to make a change. The district then had to pass through another 2023 budget.
In September, as pressure mounted, the board ousted McClure and placed her on administrative leave. Before Spencer, the interim chief appraiser, could be named to the top spot, McClure's separation agreement would need to be finalized. That didn't happen until earlier this month.