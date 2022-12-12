Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: December 12, 2022 @ 8:41 pm
This story is still developing.
One person is confirmed dead after a car crash on southbound Interstate 35 at Ganzer Road on Monday night.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, although she did not immediately know how many vehicles or whether were other victims.
Traffic is being diverted from the area while emergency services respond to the crash. Denton police are expected to be responding for a couple more hours.
Denton police asked that anyone in proximity to the crash refrain from posting photos or information about the involved vehicles until the deceased's family is notified.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
