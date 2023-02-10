Not everyone will have Valentine’s date this year, which is no big deal, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay home doing nothing while couples have their candlelit dinners.
There are still several places to go around Denton this weekend, when many couples are celebrating love. Head to a bar or catch live music at one of Denton's music spots. Or, don't celebrate Valentine's Day at all, and celebrate Halloween again at Andy's Bar on Saturday.
Go bar hopping around the beer gardens
Grab a drink and invite friends around Denton's beer gardens off the Square, where you can easily walk between Denton County Brewing Co., Oak Street Drafthouse & Cocktail Parlor, East Side, the Bearded Monk and Miss Angeline's. Of course, drink responsibly.
Get outside
Need to clear your mind? Let nature help. Take a hike on one of the trails at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, located at 3310 Collins Road, with more than 10 miles of hiking trails to explore. Enjoy and relax with the scenery of the natural gateway to more than 2,900 acres of bottomland hardwood forest, upland prairie and diverse aquatic habitats.
Go back to the future
Although Free Play Denton is a great date night spot, it's also an excellent spot to play over 100 select retro arcade games and pinball machines by yourself. Tune out the couples, get in the zone and maybe set a new high score.
If you want to take a hard left from love, check out Andy's Bar for Valloween 2023 for a a night to dress up, get spooky and celebrate Halloween one more time. There’s a great lineup of bands — also in costume, and featuring Cosmic Frownies performing as the Smashing Pumpkins — all to stay far removed from romance and affection.
