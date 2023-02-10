Denton County Brewing Co.
Buy Now

Denton County Brewing Co.

 DRC file photo

Not everyone will have Valentine’s date this year, which is no big deal, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay home doing nothing while couples have their candlelit dinners.

There are still several places to go around Denton this weekend, when many couples are celebrating love. Head to a bar or catch live music at one of Denton's music spots. Or, don't celebrate Valentine's Day at all, and celebrate Halloween again at Andy's Bar on Saturday.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

