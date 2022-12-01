Cumberland grounds

An aerial view of the grounds of Cumberland Youth & Family Services in Denton.

 Courtesy photo/Cumberland Youth & Family Services

When a family — and the children in that family — faces a crisis, Cumberland Youth & Family Services in Denton responds with help for all. This nonprofit serves teens in foster care with an emergency shelter and longer-term residential programs. It also assists single-parent families in crisis with housing and support, and provides low-cost community counseling to uninsured individuals.

President and CEO Courtney Banatoski

Courtney Banatoski
