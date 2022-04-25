Sid Lindholm (left) shows Britany Forno and Desmond Moore his birdhouses during the Austin St. Artisans event at the 4 locations adjacent to each other in beer alley- Bearded Monk, Denton Brewing, Miss Angeline's & Eastside. The gathering of artists and food trucks at beer alley benefited Denton Music and Arts Collaborative. Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Denton, Texas. Photo by Al Key/DRC
Lizz Stevenson from Flower Mound bites in to a tasty sandwich from one of the food trucks during the Austin St. Artisans event at the 4 locations adjacent to each other in beer alley- Bearded Monk, Denton Brewing, Miss Angeline's & Eastside. The gathering of artists and food trucks at beer alley benefited Denton Music and Arts Collaborative. Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Denton, Texas. Photo by Al Key/DRC
David Shuck leads Atlas while his wife Michelle handles Oakley, their 9-month-old Great danes, during the Austin St. Artisans event at the 4 locations adjacent to each other in beer alley- Bearded Monk, Denton Brewing, Miss Angeline's & Eastside. The gathering of artists and food trucks at beer alley benefited Denton Music and Arts Collaborative. Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Denton, Texas. Photo by Al Key/DRC
Daniel Lomeli (left) shows Nikki Pitman and David Zolnekoff the artwork at his table during the Austin St. Artisans event at the 4 locations adjacent to each other in beer alley- Bearded Monk, Denton Brewing, Miss Angeline's & Eastside. The gathering of artists and food trucks at beer alley benefited Denton Music and Arts Collaborative. Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Denton, Texas. Photo by Al Key/DRC
The severe thunderstorm warning didn’t cause Morgan Loftin, event organizer for Austin Street Artisans market, to cancel the event on Sunday in which vendors’ fees were donated to the Denton Music and Arts Collaborative.
This was the first market event Loftin has organized and she said she was feeling the pressure to cancel the event due to a severe weather warning. The market moved ahead as planned with 28 vendors spread amongst Denton County Brewing Company, Eastside, Miss Angeline’s and The Bearded Monk.
Loftin said she supports DMAC because the organization has been able to help her and her husband, Micah, with their local art business.
The pair own Pinned Ptera, a local insect taxidermy business, where it takes around 48 hours to hydrate and dehydrate real insects. Thanks to DMAC, Micah Loftin has been able to continue the business, Morgan Loftin said.
“We’re trying to both do that full time … open a business here, and I still have my day job,” Morgan Loftin said. “But, he just took this on. He quit his job ... DMAC has actually covered his health insurance. So, that way he was able to quit, and we wouldn’t have to stay at our corporate job because of the benefits.”
Since 2017, DMAC, a non-profit organization, has provided support for local musicians and artists mainly through health care coverage.
Micah Loftin said his business has been around for a year, and DMAC reached out to the Loftins at a fortunate time – when he had just quit his full-time job.
“DMAC happens to be a phenomenal organization,” Micah Loftin said. “And so, to give back to them is just something we really want to do. They allow us, makers and artists, to just do what we love doing without having to worry that we don’t have insurance.”
Morgan Loftin said she was really pleased with the turnout for the event and how many people showed support for the market, DMAC and the Loftin’s business.
“I really believe the forefront of Denton is the arts [scene] that’s here,” Morgan Loftin said. “It’s what makes us unique and quirky and our town so charming. I want to continue to perpetuate that culture and support DMAC.”
Morgan Loftin said that she plans to continue with the market regularly – either on the second or third Sunday of every month.
“My intent is to keep giving to different charities, as much as I can,” Morgan Loftin said.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.