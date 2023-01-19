It hasn't felt much like winter so far this year, right? Today is going to be sunny, but a little cooler, with a high near 58 degrees and wind between 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. As the day progresses, those winds will decrease to 5 to 10 mph.
On today's agenda
Upcoming crosswalk construction Downtown
The city of Denton is hosting a virtual community meeting tonight to provide updates and field questions about the upcoming diagonal crosswalks (or all-way crossings) construction on the Downtown Square. Register and get your Zoom link to attend online here.
Active adults over 50 years old can ring in the start of the Year of the Rabbit with entertainment, snacks and Chinese traditions. at the Denton senior center. If you're joining, dressing for the occasion is encouraged. For example, the color red is often worn because it is associated with luck, strength and prosperity. More information about the event here.
When: Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Denton Senior Center located at 509 N. Bell Ave.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.