Denton County MHMR is holding its first formal needs assessment this year, and the center is looking for more county residents to participate before the deadline at the end of the year.
Lauren Titsworth, MHMR's administrator of substance use services, attended Tuesday's Denton County Commissioners Court meeting to talk about the assessment and boost its engagement.
MHMR represents Denton County's local mental health and intellectual developmental disability services.
Titsworth explained that this is the first-ever needs assessment because the Denton County MHMR center last year became a CCBHC — a certified community behavioral health clinic. Because of that certification, the center has to complete a countywide needs assessment every three years.
"The goal is to provide us feedback on our services, see if people are knowledgeable about mental health and public health services in the county, and also try to find those gaps in services throughout our community," Titsworth said. "We turn it around, try to figure out where we can help fill some of those gaps ... make different funding decisions within our services to better serve our community."
Titsworth said the local MHMR is completing its first assessment now because it's trying to get "ahead of the game" with the three-year rule. Data from the results will be available online.
The 45-question assessment kicked off at the start of November, but so far, it only has about 400 participants. Titsworth said it will run through the end of the year, and MHMR is hoping for more county residents to give their feedback.
"We are trying our best to make the population, the sample that we use, as generalizable to our county as possible," Titsworth said. "The more participants we get, the better we can look at the data and make it look more like our county."
Right now, the assessment is available online and through social media, and it can be completed in person at certain locations. Titsworth also said MHMR staff is directly reaching out to people experiencing homelessness.
Commissioners asked that a link to the survey also be included on MHMR's website, which currently isn't the case.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Ron Marchant, whose seat will soon switch hands, said the results from the assessment will be valuable as county officials look into mental health resources more closely.
"I believe that this Commissioners Court will be looking at a mental health element this coming year, in coordination with MHMR," Marchant said. "This will be invaluable information to us."
