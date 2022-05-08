Inflation is at its highest rate in over four decades and local food pantries have seen its impact on the community firsthand with more new clients than ever and donations waning.
Regional grocery prices have steadily risen since April 2021. Prices of food jumped 9.8% for the 12-month period in Dallas-Fort Worth, The Dallas Morning News reported. Meanwhile, the U.S. inflation rate was 8.5%
Inflation affects the cost of living when it comes to rent, gas and utilities. But when push comes to shove, a grocery bill is the easiest cost to reduce, said Tom Newell, the board chair of the Denton Community Food Center.
“We don’t have a big registration process. It’s not like food stamps where it takes weeks to get on the list,” Newell said. “[Inflation] has impacted people’s budgets to where food is one of the easy things they can supplement.”
The Denton Community Food Center provides households in need with groceries once a month. It operates out of a roughly 10,000-square-foot facility with dozens of shelves stocked full of pantry goods and a walk-in fridge and freezer.
The organization receives surplus food from stores like Walmart and Target along with local companies like Flowers Baking Co. In 2021, DCFC distributed almost 1.4 million pounds of food to 11,154 adults and children.
Newell said the nonprofit usually sees 10 new clients a month, but in recent months, they’ve seen 25-30 new clients. However, the total number of clients has remained the same, which he said may indicate an increase in clients with temporary need.
“Is that because people are learning about us?” Newell said. “Or is it because new people are running into economic issues?”
Newell said with the center's pandemic protocols still in place, cars just pull up with people asking for food and DCFC doesn't get much information about the households it's serving. But with a pandemic or high inflation, anyone might need their services, he said.
"Unfortunately what we've learned is that rich people, for lack of a better term, many of them don't have much of a cushion either," he said. "When you disrupt their cash flow, they have just as much of a safety net as people that are making $20,000."
DCFC isn't the only organization in higher demand. Our Daily Bread, Together With Monsignor King Outreach Center's community kitchen has seen increased need too. Although the number of meals Our Daily Bread serves has been increasing for some time now, it reached a new peak recently, Executive Director Wendy McGee said.
Four years ago, ODB served around 300 meals a day. Last year it reached 600-700 meals a day. Now, the organization exceeded 800 meals for the first time last month.
Our Daily Bread’s finances are also strained, McGee said. Nearly all of the organization’s meals are the result of donations from grocery partners through the Tarrant Area Food Bank. But donations are down and the organization’s supply costs have increased 33% in the first quarter of this year compared to last year.
“We don’t purchase a lot of food,” McGee said. “If our giving is down, then that tells me that supplies are probably down at the grocery stores, which means they don’t have as much to donate to us.”
There are currently no nationwide shortages of food, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. But Diane Charlton, a professor of agricultural economics at Montana State University, told CNBC while shortages are unlikely, the war in Ukraine’s effect on the supply chain is something to keep an eye on.
“This is going to be another major test of the food supply system,” Charlton said “We will have to watch very carefully what’s happening in other parts of the world and consider ways to reduce risks of food shortages and conflict.”
But regardless of inflation or possible supply chain issues, Denton resident Dawna Folmar, 69, feels confident in Our Daily Bread’s ability to serve the community.
Folmar recently used the organization’s services when she was experiencing homelessness for a few months. Our Daily Bread was able to both feed and house her when she was “right down to the bottom,” she said.
“I know that God is really going to take care of things and I know 100% of the people at Our Daily Bread believe the same thing,” Folmar said. “They give you someone to lean on in the physical. … I’ve honestly never felt more encouraged.”