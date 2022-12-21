 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Life after Ye: Denton Jewish community leans on each other as antisemitism surges

Keeping community
Buy Now

Rabbi Geoffrey Dennis, left, serves the sole synagogue in Denton County, Congregation Kol Ami. Deb Armintor, center, is a member of the synagogue and teaches Holocaust literature at UNT. Kerry Goldmann, right, is a cultural historian who teaches Jewish American history at UNT. The three are pictured on the steps of Wooten Hall at UNT on Tuesday.

 Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales/DRC

As the calendar flipped to Dec. 1 and the winter holiday season began, the Department of Homeland Security issued a stark warning: American Jews are among a group of citizens living in a “heightened threat environment.”

Local Jewish residents said they are keeping their eyes peeled as they began Hanukkah, a festival that commemorates the recovery of Jerusalem and the rededication of the Second Temple at the beginning of the Maccabean Revolt in the second century. But they also said they are keeping their hearts open to a hurting world.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred