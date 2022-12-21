Life after Ye: Denton Jewish community leans on each other as antisemitism surges

As the calendar flipped to Dec. 1 and the winter holiday season began, the Department of Homeland Security issued a stark warning: American Jews are among a group of citizens living in a “heightened threat environment.”
Local Jewish residents said they are keeping their eyes peeled as they began Hanukkah, a festival that commemorates the recovery of Jerusalem and the rededication of the Second Temple at the beginning of the Maccabean Revolt in the second century. But they also said they are keeping their hearts open to a hurting world.
“The antisemitism has always been here,” said Denton resident and University of North Texas English professor Deb Armintor, who is Jewish. “What’s happening now, it’s important to call it what it is: fascism. There’s no difference between the antisemitism and the anti-Blackness, the anti-Hispanic, anti-LGBTQ, anti-immigrant rhetoric. It’s all related, and it’s all fascism.”
Homeland Security issued a bulletin that warned Americans that “[t]argets of potential violence include public gatherings, faith-based institutions, the LGBTQI+ community, schools, racial and religious minorities, government facilities and personnel, U.S. critical infrastructure, the media, and perceived ideological opponents.”
The advisory came out just as one of the most famous hip-hop artists in the world, Ye — formerly known as Kanye West — extolled what he felt were the virtues of Hitler and denied the Holocaust on a strange and disjointed press tour. Ye’s admiration of Hitler during an Infowars interview earned the chagrin of the host, Alex Jones, who happens to be one of the country’s top-tier conspiracy theorists.
Rabbi Geoffrey Dennis who leads the sole synagogue in Denton County, Congregation Kol Ami, said his congregation has spent the last several years operating with more safety protocols, balancing their need to gather with the need for safety.
“I think we have become much more hyper-vigilant,” Dennis said. “In the last four years, Jewish communities, including Congregation Kol Ami, are hardened targets.
“We have more layers of security. We have to consider the ways that we might be vulnerable and we continue to have these conversations and consider the ways we might need to be more careful, where we might be more vulnerable.”
In 2018, a gunman entered the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, where he shot and killed 11 congregants. Synagogues across the country followed the example of other congregations disrupted by mass shootings — Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church (where a former Texas Woman’s University professor was killed and a retired University of North Texas professor and his daughter were shot), Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Sutherland Springs’ First Baptist Church — and reconsidered their security while maintaining the openness that religious communities prize.
Dennis said that the risk of a religious community being targeted is statistically small, but the rise in antisemitic rhetoric and the recent targeting of synagogues in the United States makes Jews understandably nervous.
When Ye went on his recent tirade, tweeting a promise in October to “go death [sic] con 3 on the Jewish people,” Dennis said many Jews rightfully anxious.
“The interesting thing about Ye is that he had more followers on Twitter than there are Jews in the world, and that’s something the Anti-Defamation League has said, which certainly says something about his reach. When you consider the number of people who followed him and saw the rhetoric he’s been using, it’s troubling,” Dennis said.
For many in his community, though, the political response to the antisemitism that followed the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia — where white nationalists marched and chanted “Jews will not replace us” — has been truly chilling.
“There have been denunciations from some Republican politicians.
“We’ve seen denunciations from [Senate Minority Leader Mitch] McConnell, [Utah Sen.] Mitt Romney. But we’ve also watched as people holding power refused to repudiate this. They seem to think antisemites might be useful to them,” Dennis said. “You have some Republicans who are keeping their mouths shut about this. There’s a disturbing feeling. These aren’t genuine extremists, but it’s the feeling of indulgence. It’s like these politicians, they don’t hold those views themselves, but they think people who hold those views are useful.
“I’m more disturbed by people of power or proximity to power who will not repudiate the rhetoric than I am by famous influencers.”
Ye’s tour of right wing podcasts and shows followed the very public breaks between the corporate partners who produced, sold and marketed his merchandise. It also spurred conversation about the artist’s well-known bipolar disorder diagnosis and struggles with mental health.
“I think one of the problems with being a hyper-famous, hyper-wealthy person is, how do you say no to them? And if someone like that is experiencing a mental health crisis, how do you push them to get the help they need?
“But it’s also important to remember that mental illness is not a cause of racist ideology,” Dennis said.
Dennis said the surge in antisemitic rhetoric has spurred conversations among his community about public safety. As a religious leader, Dennis has to manage his own worries while encouraging his congregation to gather and celebrate without fear — or without too much fear.
“Once you decide to be prudent, you can’t fall into paranoia,” Dennis said. “We are now a culture infused with paranoia and conspiracy theories. You have to keep people as rational as possible. What are the statistical odds it will happen here? It’s very small. At the same time, our security team, when we review our plans and policies, you consider those odds because you have to.”
Kerry Goldmann, a history professor at the University of North Texas who specializes in Jewish American history, said that American Jews have periodically turned to their gatherings, worship and celebrations as a form of resistance throughout the country’s history.
“In a mainstream group that is oppressing another group because of their identity, there really is a threat to that group’s existence,” Goldmann said. “Therefore, any kind of assertion of identity is innately resistance.”
As a cultural historian, Goldmann is interested in the ritual of celebration and the performance of identity.
“I looked at this a couple of different ways, because a lot of celebration and holiday is performative, right?” she said. “You have the performers, you have ritual, and then you have an audience that’s receiving. And so there are messages there that the actors are supposed to bring about. But the audience is also bearing witness.”
Goldmann has studied the lives of American Jews during the Civil War, which not only exposed Northern Jews to hostility from their Confederate peers, but also exposed them to Union policies that attempted to expel Jewish Americans from certain areas. During the Civil War, Jewish Americans serving in the Union and Confederate troops observed Passover seders and other religious rites.
Antisemitism has been a chronic problem in the U.S., Goldmann said, but much of the rhetoric has been “coded.”
As an example, in the Harry Potter book series, the bankers managing the gold in the wizarding world’s Gringotts Bank were goblins, which mirrored Jewish caricatures. When the novels were adapted into films, the goblins were depicted as diminutive, stooped creatures with exaggerated facial features that hearkened back to hateful caricatures used to dehumanize Jews before, during and after the Holocaust.
“I always say to my students, despite the old adage of history repeating itself, history does not repeat itself,” she said. “That’s collapsing historical context. But history does have a rhyming pattern. A lot of what we see is is kind of, you know, maybe a pattern coming up with different contexts.”
Armintor, who teaches courses in Holocaust literature as part of her curriculum at UNT, said she’s reconsidering her admiration of Ye. She discovered the rapper when he released his 2004 debut studio album, College Dropout.
“I love that album,” she said. “I know every word of it. I was a huge fan, and had so much respect for his music and his expression. But he’s not the person who made that album to me anymore. This isn’t the artist I knew, and the rhetoric he’s been using isn’t the expression I knew.”
Armintor is a member of Congregation Kol Ami, and she said her friends in the congregation are worried about the surge in antisemitic rhetoric.
“It might seem strange to some people, but even though my community is concerned about what’s happening, we sort of joke about it. Which is something Jewish people are known for doing, that humor,” she said.
Armintor said that she sees the rhetoric as part of a larger wave of hostility toward people that some Americans think don’t represent American ideals and don’t belong in the country. The best antidote for her is to lean in to the communities targeted, she said.
“Right now, I just want to be with my community,” she said. “I go to them. And it hasn’t gone unnoticed that our community has support from wonderful allies. People who aren’t Jewish, but who showed up after the Tree of Life shooting. Allies all over the country came to support their neighbors and make human chains around temples. Muslims and Christians showed up. I see it here, too. And it’s not just people of other faiths that have shown support. And atheists, too. But, yes, at a time like this, I want to be with my community.”
Dennis has spent his 23 years in Denton County forging interfaith relationships. He said that since the Unite the Right rally, clergy and friends of other faiths have reached out to ask him how he and his congregation are doing, and how they can help.
“I can tell you, though, that my rabbi friends in other parts of the country haven’t gotten that,” he said. “Some of my friends in other parts of the country have been left feeling very much alone in that respect.”
Dennis served as a chaplain on the scene for the Congregation Beth Israel Temple in Colleyville after an armed man took four members hostage during a sabbath service. He said it showed him that Jewish Texans have neighbors and a government who care.
“Good Shepherd Catholic Church served as base of operations for Congregation Beth Israel members who needed support,” Dennis said. “Law enforcement, Homeland Security, FBI were all there. We were not alone.
“I always remind my congregants that this is much different than most of Jewish history. In so many ways, we have a situation that Jews through most of history could never dream of. As painful and frightening as it is, we see that America is not out to get us. America is with us. Whatever individuals, whatever politicians might fantasize about, the country is with us.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.