The University of North Texas’ student-run radio station KNTU shifted its long-run jazz music format to indie alternative programming Friday at noon.

The station was previously known as “88.1 The One” rebranded to “88.1 indie.” In addition, listeners can currently stream indie music on 881indie.com, which is in its early stages of website construction. The station’s longtime jazz programming has not disappeared. It will instead be streamed at kntu.com.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.