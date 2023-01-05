August "Auggie" Bohmont-Brown practices his floor routine at Achievers Gymnastics in Denton. Achievers is hosting the National Judges Cup Jan. 6-8 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center.
More than 900 gymnasts from 20 states will head to Denton for the National Judges Cup competition this weekend. Denton-based Achievers Gymnastics center is hosting the competition Jan. 6-8 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center.
Gymnasts levels 2 through 10 of USA Gymnastics will be competing on the mat, vault, bars and beam for awards.
The Patty Shipman Level 7 State team competition kicks off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, during which a six-person team representing their state will compete to become the Patty Shipman Level 7 State Team Judges Cup National Champion. The top five individual scores will count toward the team score for the championship.
The National Judges Cup is an annual fundraising invitational benefiting the National Association of Women’s Gymnastics Judges. The competition begins Friday at 10 a.m.
Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for seniors 65 and older and military personnel, $10 for children 12 and under and $30 for weekend passes. The complete competition schedule can be found at achieversgymnastics.com.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.