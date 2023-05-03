Painting picnic (copy)
Buy Now

Here are a few tips on shopping small this Small Business Week.

 Al Key/For the DRC

It’s Small Business Week, and there’s no shortage of Denton-original businesses to choose from when it comes to dining, shopping and more. Here’s a rundown of how you can support local this week.

Engage on social

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags