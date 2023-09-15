Imagine if riding the waves on a surfboard could change the world.
That was a realization the Roberson family had when they took their son Spencer, who was a teenager at the time and on the spectrum, to surf camp for children with autism in California. Israel and Danielle Paskowitz founded the surf camp as part of Surfers Healing because surfing had helped their child, Isaiah, with his sensory overloads.
“Riding the waves with his father calmed him like nothing else,” Surfers Healing says on its website.
Riding the waves helped the more than 6,000 participants who attended the surf camps last year in California. It also helped the Robersons in 2008.
But riding the waves didn’t last long for Spencer, who’s now 29. He was only on the water for about 20 minutes and wanted to do it again, Roxanne Roberson said. Spencer’s occupational therapist from the Sanger ISD, Sarah Rademacher, was with them and had a friend who was a surfer from New Zealand and offered to take Spencer on the waves. They quickly realized the ocean’s calming effect on their son.
“He was so calm and peaceful,” Roberson said.
Roberson wanted to keep the surfing adventure alive. The family got help from Rademacher and Robert Simons, now a retired counselor from Sanger ISD who happened to surf in Port Aransas. The next year, they took Spencer to Port Aransas with Rademacher and Simmons to continue the surfing healing.
But they also knew they wanted to help other families with children on the spectrum. Their adventure would become the program “Learning through Sun, Sand and Surf” and would transform into the local nonprofit Autism Adventures.
Autism Adventures is the umbrella organization for activities such as Camp Waves, the surfing adventure, and other bi-monthly social events geared toward families with children on the spectrum.
The organization's next bimonthly event is from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Bowlero Denton, 2200 San Jacinto Blvd. It’s an event that’s expected to see people lining up at the door to join in the fun. It’s $10 for two hours of bowling and includes shoe rental, two slices of pizza and a drink.
It’s also a precursor for more events planned in September and October:
- A silent auction from noon to 9 p.m. Sept. 23 at Harvest House, where raffle tickets will be available for a 2022 ATV-type golf cart
- A custom car show from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 1 at 1500 Long Road in Denton to help raise funds for their 2024 surf adventure. Live music, games, prizes and food will also be available.
- A free Halloween dance and costume contest from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Golden Triangle Mall.
Autism Adventures is an all-volunteer staff, so all the funds go to help fund the programming for families, said Lauren Cavanaugh, a former president and board member of Autism Adventures. She also organizes the surf adventures.
“It’s a safe place for kids and parents,” Cavanaugh said. “Nobody looks twice if a child is screaming or running through the room. Everybody is accepted no matter who they are.”
That safe place for kids and parents started in 2009 at the surf camp in Port Aransas, which they kicked off with the help of Sanger ISD. Rademacher and Simons applied for a grant to help fund the surf camp, and about 10 kids with their families attended the first official event.
It would become a big family event with children from all over North Texas. Some of the volunteers included teachers, therapists and principals.
“People from Texas don’t surf,” Cavanaugh said. “It was an opportunity for kids to learn how to surf.”
Surfing begins with the children in a life jacket on the board with a knowledgeable surfer. As time goes on, Roberson said, the children will get to the point where they can be alone on the surfboard and pushed back and forth between two people.
“It’s so peaceful and calming for them,” Roberson said. “It helps ground them.”
They also learn social skills such as eye contact, tone of voice and different facial expressions.
At first, the surf camp was only for two days with 12 families but eventually turned into two surf camps over a two-day period for 24 families. Most of the cost is covered except for travel and hotel expenses.
It’s why they rely on donations to fund the surf camp.
Cavanaugh and the other volunteers held the surf camp every summer for several years until Hurricane Harvey hit the area in August 2017. Port Aransas was in disrepair, Cavanaugh said. There was no housing available, and the beach wasn’t safe.
A few years later, when the area was finally rebuilt and repaired, they considered starting the surf camp again. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
At that point, Cavanaugh said, they decided to shift gears and focus on bi-monthly social events because they could only take 12 campers at a time at the surf camp. The bi-monthly social events allow more children and families to attend.
As the nonprofit Autism Adventures, they began hosting different events that would appeal to the diverse group of children who find themselves on the autism spectrum. They also used these events as an educational opportunity to offer resources to parents. They not only held events; such as arts and crafts, bowling and karate; but also went to adventure and trampoline parks.
“We just wanted acceptance and an understanding,” Cavanaugh said of the families with children on the spectrum. “We have a big community of people who can get together.”
They held their first autism acceptance event in April 2022 with a bounce house and face painting for children, recalled Krysta Cavin, the current president of Autism Adventures.
Cavin, who attended the event as a parent of an autistic child, called it a fun gathering that catered to children on the spectrum and helped raise awareness and acceptance for those who have been affected by autism.
It affects about 1 in 36 children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“It’s just all to raise awareness,” Cavin said.
In the summer of 2022, they returned to the Gulf Coast of Texas with quite a few children from Aubrey to host their surf camp, said Lisa Whipple, a physical therapist who has been with the nonprofit organization since the beginning.
They hosted yoga with families, surfing, sandcastle building and dolphin watching.
But they were unable to host the surf camp this year due to financial issues. They are hoping to return in 2024 if they can raise the funds to do so.
The bowling event they held last year turned into a huge event with all types of families attending. Some of them had never been bowling with their children before because, Cavin said, they didn’t feel comfortable enough to do so.
“The kiddos had such a good time,” Cavin said. “So many smiles and so many parents who have relief in an environment like that. They don’t have to worry about someone saying anything [about their children] or being rude.”
Cavanaugh describes the events as safe places because they offer families a chance to meet other families and build relationships. Sometimes those families and children can feel alienated.
Autism Adventures brings them closer together and allows them to feel part of a larger family, Cavanaugh said.
“It’s an opportunity to feel accepted, to feel that there is a place for you to be yourself with autism,” Cavanaugh said. “There is such a large spectrum. We have high-functioning children and nonverbal who just communicate through screams. We offer a safe place to come and meet other families who have kids who are very similar to their own child.”
For the Roberson family, the surfing adventure with their son would lead him to the Special Olympics.
He competed last year at the Special Olympics in Orlando and won a gold medal in the standup paddleboard event.
“What I love is that parents can sit and watch their kids and have a great time,” Roxanne Roberson said. “As time goes on, parents can get involved and surf with their kids and interact. What happens at the end of surf camp, they found that they can go on vacation and have a good time as a family with all the kids.”
