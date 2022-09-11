Plano Solar Advocates

Larry Howe, co-founder of Plano Solar Advocates, installed solar panels on his rooftop and over his backyard porch. He said the panels provide about 60% of his yearly electricity.

 Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News

A decade ago, Larry Howe was drawn to solar energy and became an early adopter. He put solar panels on the roof of his Plano home in 2012 and, a few years later, added solar panels above his backyard patio to provide shade and power.

“We use the most air conditioning in the summer when the sun is shining,” he said. “So I thought: ‘Why not take advantage of generating some of that electricity right when I need it?’”

