Denton access to the Greenbelt is back after six years of closure due to extensive flooding exacerbated by persistent logjams.
U.S. Highway 380 access to the Greenbelt portion of Ray Roberts Lake State Park reopened at 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Wednesday’s announcement officially opened roughly 4 miles of multiuse trail, but equestrian trails access is still closed until further notice. The same is true for the kayak launch site along U.S. 380.
Texas Parks and Wildlife is working alongside the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the city of Denton and the Greenbelt Alliance — a local nonprofit — to find a long-term solution for the flooding problem that has plagued the area for years.
“We’re very excited that Texas Parks and Wildlife has figured out a way to reopen that park, at least parts of it,” Richard Rogers, chairman of the Greenbelt Alliance, said.
Reached by comment Thursday afternoon, he said the reopening of the U.S. 380 access point is a great step, but there is still work to do. That includes opening up all access to the public and determining how to avoid future closures.
The trail is within a floodplain, but Rogers said it’s really the ongoing logjam that was partially dealt with just over one year ago. The Texas Department of Transportation took it upon itself to remove blockage within 500 feet of its nearby bridge to ensure it wasn’t damaged, but most of the blockage remained.
That blockage remained Thursday.
Robbie Merritt, superintendent of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, said in the press release that future floods would be dealt with by the Texas parks department.
“In the future, TPWD plans to perform the basic clean up necessary after each flooding event in order to reopen the Highway 380 access as soon as possible, providing a primitive trail experience for hikers, bicyclists and equestrian riders along the multi-use trail,” he said.