With UNT and TWU graduation coming up this weekend, and local high schools later this month, many families will be coming from all over the country to take their students out to celebrate a big achievement.
There are great options if you want something local; many restaurants you can only get here in Denton. Although some of them may be more suited for small or medium-sized groups, they are absolute must-haves while visiting Denton.
While our casual, trendy spots, as well as chain restaurants, lend themselves just fine to walk-ins, it is recommended that you make a reservation or call ahead if you plan to eat at a Denton restaurant on graduation weekend.
Considering so many ceremonies are taking place and many people will be looking to go out to celebrate, it is smart to contact your desired restaurant ahead of time to beat the crowds and ensure you have a spot for you and your party.
Casual
5812 N. I 35
Horny Toad Cafe & Bar is a great spot for graduates wanting to celebrate with big groups. Horny Toad is known for its southern comfort food and barbecue, as well as their patio and bar areas. A little on the outskirts of Denton along I-35, it’s also the perfect location for people wanting to avoid the crowds that busy places like the Square attract.
113 Industrial St.
Rooster’s Roadhouse is perfect for those looking to have some classic Texas barbecue and an experience on the Denton Square. A classic Denton experience, Rooster’s is well known for their barbecue plates, sandwiches and burgers, as well as inexpensive drinks from the bar to choose from.
820 S. Interstate 35 E #101
If you're in the mood for Mexican, Milpa is an excellent local choice. A relatively large place, Milpa can accommodate a larger-sized party (with a heads up or a reservation). Milpa offers a menu of classic Mexican dishes, a large margarita menu, and special lunch and weekend brunch menus.
10001 US-380, Cross Roads
Prairie House is another option for classic southern food and a little ways east of Denton along Highway 380, but definitely worth the drive. It is well-suited for large parties as well as anyone just wanting a big Texas barbecue experience. The menu consists of steaks, classic barbecue dishes, barbecue sandwiches and desserts, all at a mid-range price.
On the nicer side
100 W. Oak St.
Barley and Board is trendy and slightly more expensive dining option on the Square. While you can still order regular plates of new American style, B&B is known for its charcuterie boards and a variety of different craft cocktails, beer and wine. Happy hour and brunch at B&B are great, as well.
115 E. Hickory St.
Queenie’s is the place to go if you’re looking for a fine dining experience to celebrate. A mid-sized steakhouse off of the Square, Queenie’s boasts a menu of high-quality dishes for multi-course meals. If you’re in the mood for something sweet after a steak dinner, Back Dough is located just behind Queenie’s and sells donuts starting at 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
111 W. Mulberry St.
Hannah’s offers many upscale dishes such as duck, wagyu beef, rabbit, and lamb. As the name suggests, Hannah’s is indeed off the square and is an excellent choice for those looking to have a fancy celebration but also experience Denton’s beloved Square.
Trendy
2900 Wind River Ln., Suite 142
Blue Ginger is best known in Denton for its incredible sushi. The menu is extensive, with a wide variety of rolls to choose from, as well as various hibachi dishes and a drink menu, including sake. Suitable for medium-sized parties. If you’re thinking about dessert after your meal at Blue Ginger, there’s also a Beth Marie’s Ice Cream shop next door, another Denton favorite.
608 E. Hickory St.
Spiral Diner is an excellent option for vegan Denton residents and locals and their visitors! Spiral has a huge menu full of diverse and award-winning vegan options. Spiral serves an all vegan menu of salads, Mexican dishes, sandwiches, burgers, hot plates, all-day breakfast, as well as a variety of beers, wines and cocktails. Desserts are made by their in-house bakery and there is a fresh bakery case customers can purchase other items from to go.
110 W. Mulberry St.
Wild Cactus Cantina is another option for Mexican food and excellent cocktails. A sister location to Milpa, Wild Cactus is known for its cantina style presentation and focus on upscale cocktails. Recently reopened this month, now is the perfect time to visit!
Take Out
508 S. Elm St., Suite 105
Di Abruzzo is an authentic Italian market that sells both groceries and delicious Italian dishes. Stop by and pick up homemade ingredients such as sauces, meats and pastas to prepare dishes at home, or choose from some of the best house-made Italian meals around.
708 N. Locust St.
Juicy Pig is a local taste of barbecue excellent for either takeout or to dine on their outdoor patio The menu is made up of large combos and meat sold by the pound; perfect for large groups looking to feed everyone and then some.
515 S. Locust St.
Ten:One is a unique cheese and wine tasting shop and cafe. In addition to reserving a table in-house for a tasting, customers can stop by and select cheeses and custom-made cheese boards to take home to serve a party or a close group of friends.
Chains
Denton is also home to a few large chain restaurants that can accompany larger parties that are common for a graduation celebration.
3300 Wind River Lane
520 S. I-35 E
2809 I-35E South
2406 S. Interstate 35E
2825 W. University Dr.
2420 S Interstate 35E
3240 N Interstate 35
2817 S. Interstate 35E
