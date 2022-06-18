As floats and vehicles passed by East Prairie Street during the Denton Juneteenth Parade Saturday, Patricia Washington and her family cheered and clapped until every last float passed by.
Washington and family members placed two Juneteenth banners outside their home to celebrate the national holiday, which is officially June 19.
“It is very important that we stay free and recognize [that freedom],” Washington said. “We’re just glad it’s a national holiday.”
Washington’s was one of many families in the Denton community that came out to celebrate Saturday’s parade. The parade began at the Denton Civic Center before passing through downtown Denton and making its way to Fred Moore Park.
Juneteenth commemorates the formal emancipation of slaves in Texas, which occurred on June 19, 1865, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. The date was made a Texas state holiday in 1980, though it wasn’t until last year that it was recognized as a federal holiday by President Joe Biden.
Eight-year-old McKenzie Patterson waved to the crowd while her mother Stacy Patterson and sister, Tania, showed off a flag McKenzie designed for the parade. McKenzie Patterson’s design is the inaugural Juneteenth Flag for the Denton-based Juneteenth University.
The flag shows dark-skinned hands and wrists breaking a chain under the word “Freedom.” To the right of the image, the flag reads “Black Lives Matter.”
“It means freedom and opportunity,” McKenzie Patterson said.
Stacy Patterson said she was proud that her daughter’s flag was shown during the parade.
“It is very important … because it was her own demonstration of what it meant to be free in America,” Stacy Patterson said.
Cassandra Berry, Denton County Friends of the Family community educator, was also part of the parade. Berry rode in a float with her daughter, Edlaisha Smith.
Berry said she hopes that people will continue to be educated and celebrate the national holiday.
“I hope people will embrace the educational components that are being offered during the celebration, because the more we know, the more we learn, the more we can grow together,” Berry said.
Students from Ryan High School’s cultural appreciation club held individual flags that spelled out Juneteenth during the parade. Club president Ja’Ky Vines said the flags represent African culture and what it means to be black and free.
Vines said being part of the parade was impactful, as he saw many from the Denton community come out and celebrate throughout the day’s festivities.
“The sense of community, joy and just the black pride I felt while walking that flag was amazing,” Vines said.