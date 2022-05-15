The Denton County MHMR LOSS team hosted a music and arts festival at Red’s Yard Saturday. The festival sales went toward the LOSS program that provides immediate support and resources to those who have lost an individual to suicide.
Dozens of people gathered to listen to live music and shop from local vendors during the Denton County MHMR LOSS music and arts festival Saturday at Red’s Yard.
Festival sales went towards Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors, LOSS, a program that provides immediate support and resources to those who have lost an individual to suicide and provides an installation of hope for individuals and families in their darkest hour.
Eliza Hancock, a LOSS team coordinator, said they wanted to spread the message about the services offered by the Denton County MHMR Center and LOSS, and to work on the prevention of suicide.
“We’re trying to make it more public,” Hancock said. “I encourage the community to come out, so that they can learn about mental health. They can learn about preventative measures, and they can learn about what we have here in Denton.”
LOSS is part of the Denton County MHMR Center, which is a local nonprofit community center that specializes in the treatment of individuals in Denton with a mental health diagnosis or a developmental disability diagnosis.
Hancock said all sales from the festival will go toward resources for the center’s program.
“Any profit that was being made is going right back into the program to buy books and to buy resources,” Hancock said.
Lydia Neighbors, co-owner of Neighbors Counseling, was at the festival to spread the word about her practice and sell art. Neighbors Counseling is a local trauma-informed counseling and wellness practice that promotes change for clients.
Neighbors said she has co-run the clinic for the past two and a half years and has several therapists in the practice that specialize in different areas. The practice specializes in trauma, traumatic stress, dissociative disorders and more.
Hancock said this was the first festival that the Denton County MHMR and LOSS hosted. She plans to bring the festival back next year.
If you are in crisis please call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 800-273-8255 or the MHMR crisis line at 800-762- 0157.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.