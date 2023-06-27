The possession, manufacture, storage, sale, handling and use of fireworks are prohibited within the city of Denton. The use of fireworks within 5,000 feet of the city limits is prohibited if the fireworks travel into Denton County limits.
It’s almost the Fourth of July weekend, meaning plenty of individuals will light up fireworks around Denton County.
But be aware: The possession, manufacture, storage, sale, handling and use of fireworks are prohibited within the city of Denton. The use of fireworks within 5,000 feet of the city limits is prohibited if the fireworks travel into Denton County limits.
Denton Fire Department Battalion Chief David Boots said in an email to the Denton Record-Chronicle that the fine for possessing fireworks within city limits is up to $2,000.
Boots offered some tips for individuals who are in a legal area to set fireworks and to be wary of sparklers that can burn quickly.
“If you are in an area that is legal to set them off, please make sure you have a water source available,” Boots said. “Most of the area is in drought conditions, and our grass fire calls are picking up.
"Make sure there is adult supervision. Sparklers burn at 1,800 degrees, so critical burns can happen quickly to hands at that temperature.”
In Denton County, it is legal to discharge fireworks on your private property or on the private property of another with the owner’s permission in the unincorporated areas of Denton County.
But, this rule does not supersede a city’s ability to regulate the discharge of fireworks within 5,000 feet of city limits, like Denton does.
According to Denton County, the possession and/or discharge of fireworks on U.S. Corps of Engineer Property is illegal — including most parks and property adjoining Lake Lewisville and Lake Ray Roberts.
Additionally, an individual may not ignite fireworks within 600 feet of any:
Church
Hospital other than a veterinary hospital
Asylum
Licensed child care center
Public or private primary or secondary school or institution of higher education unless the person receives authorization in writing from that organization.
More safety tips
Use fireworks outdoors in a safe area, away from dry grass and buildings.
Follow the directions on the fireworks package carefully, with close adult supervision.
Keep a bucket of water, wet towels, and a garden hose nearby.
Discard used fireworks in a bucket of water.
Use common sense.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.