Fireworks (copy)
Buy Now

The possession, manufacture, storage, sale, handling and use of fireworks are prohibited within the city of Denton. The use of fireworks within 5,000 feet of the city limits is prohibited if the fireworks travel into Denton County limits.

 DRC file photo

It’s almost the Fourth of July weekend, meaning plenty of individuals will light up fireworks around Denton County.

But be aware: The possession, manufacture, storage, sale, handling and use of fireworks are prohibited within the city of Denton. The use of fireworks within 5,000 feet of the city limits is prohibited if the fireworks travel into Denton County limits.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0