On the set, voices ready

Champions from the GenderCool Project get ready to start shooting for the ABC special Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be. Denton resident Max is second from the left on the back row. 

 Courtesy photo/The GenderCool Project

For years, Denton residents Amber and Adam Briggle have been traveling the country advocating for their transgender son, Max, and other youths like him. 

Earlier this month, Max joined five of his peers to start telling his own story in the latest episode of the ABC series Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be, which is now available for streaming on Hulu. 

