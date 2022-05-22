Douglas Ebersole and Larry Crossman played their bugles to honor fallen heroes with a presentation of taps at the front gate of Roselawn Memorial Park on Sunday. They walked around the cemetery, stopping every once in a while to play again and saluting the fallen.
Memorial Day wreaths for each branch of the military were placed at Roselawn's entrance, where several people stood.
This was part of Roselawn’s Memorial Day Exhibition of Flags, in which American flags will be out for 10 days until just after Memorial Day to honor fallen service members.
Kacy Wozniak, manager of Roselawn Memorial Park, said it's always an honor to host the event so the public can pay their respects to fallen soldiers and honor military service.
“We live in this amazing country and we need to honor the people who have sacrificed their lives to give us the life that we have,” Wozniak said.
Wozniak said Roselawn has hosted Memorial Day services for over 30 years, while she has been involved in them for 15 years.
Ebersole is a Navy veteran, while Crossman is an Air Force veteran. Both are part of Bugles Across America, which provides services for memorial services or events. Ebersole said he was honored to volunteer to pay respects to the fallen soldiers Sunday.
Pipe major Robert G. Richardson also performed on the bagpipes to honor fallen heroes. Richardson, a Scottish piper, has performed for royalty including the queen of England and heads of state all around the world.
