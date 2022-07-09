The Explorium Children’s Museum partnered with The Helm ABA to give children a chance to play in a relaxed environment during Saturday’s sensory-friendly morning session.
The museum was darkened with low-sensitive lights, and parents brought their children with autism spectrum disorder, many with sensory differences, to play for an hour before the ECM opened to the public.
THABA owner Dr. Sara Feldman greeted families during check-in, giving them goodie bags and communicating with children.
ASD is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain and can vary significantly between people. People with ASD may behave, communicate, interact and learn in ways that are different from others.
“It is really helpful for our kids with autism who may not be able to enjoy some of these really fun activities, with the noise and the level of sensory input that they may have during the regular hours of the day,” Feldman said.
THABA was founded in 2015 to empower families and schools to use behavioral therapy rooted in the principles of behavior analysis to increase safety, independence and quality for individuals with developmental disabilities and their families across the North Texas area.
Feldman said the lights were turned down, with no loud music and adaptive activities to ensure the children could navigate the area without unexpected events that may affect children with ASD.
Dinora Padilla, executive director of ECM, said this was the first sensory-friendly morning of the year. The ECM hosts the session every second Saturday of the month.
Padilla said the ECM has hosted the session since 2019 but had to either postpone or cancel the session due to the pandemic.
The ECM charges $5 for families for services. Padilla said she was able to partner with THABA to provide free admission for families for the session.
“We wanted to remove the financial barrier for families that already have a lot of medical or therapy expenses,” Padilla said.
Padilla hopes to have more community partners invest with the ECM, allowing her to extend the session hours.
“I hope that it grows enough so that we can extend the time or even like do it every Saturday,” Padilla said. “I would love that.”
Padilla said families who can’t make the Saturday session have the option to visit the ECM Tuesday through Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. due to low traffic flow. This will allow children with autism or any other disability to play in a moderately quiet environment.
Feldman said THABA provides free initial consultations and is happy to talk to families for additional consultation.
ECM will have a free sensory-friendly morning every second Saturday of the month for the rest of the year.
“It’s a great turnout,” Feldman said. “It’s a really good opportunity for children to have some quiet inside play.”