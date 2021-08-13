Denton’s new Department of Public Safety office has increased appointments by about 100 per day, but it is too early to tell how effective the center will be at decreasing wait times for driver services.
Opened July 21 at 4020 E. McKinney St., the center is considerably larger than DPS’ former Denton location on Loop 288. The new office features seven extra service stations, an expanded parking lot and the ability to process an additional 20,000 appointments annually. But as for whether residents are seeing the benefits of the new office, reactions have been mixed so far.
The Denton Record-Chronicle asked North Texas residents to share their experiences with the new office on Facebook last week.
“I went online to make an appointment to renew my license two weeks ago and the soonest in Denton was October,” Jill Smith Papenthien wrote.
Following the shutdown of DPS offices in March 2020 ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott, the demand for license services spiked across the state. Roughly 858,000 expired driver’s licenses were in the DPS system in April, but using that number to gauge the backlog can be tricky since, as licenses are renewed, more expire throughout the state each month.
“That number kind of holds between 750,000 and 800,000 each month, but we also know that we have a certain number of people who are never going to come back because they’ve either moved, they are choosing not to renew their car [registration], or they may have passed away,” DPS Driver License Division Chief Sheri Gipson said. “So, it’s very hard for us to say what the actual backlog is at this point — we have seen a decrease in the number of individuals whose licenses expired when we were closed coming in.”
The need for license services also increases alongside population. With some estimates predicting another 1 million residents will relocate to Dallas-Fort Worth alone through 2029, demand will likely continue to grow.
“We still have certain offices in the state and in the metroplex area that we do have a wait time in order to get an appointment, and that part is probably not going to go away completely because it’s not just the backlog that’s being worked in, but it’s also new Texas residents that are coming in,” Gipson said.
Missed appointments have also contributed to logjam, with around 30% of appointments across the state ending in a no-show. Those appointments could go to someone else — either through online booking or a walk-in appointment — if canceled ahead of time, Gipson said.
In Denton, several residents say they have been told to arrive as early as 5 a.m. to wait in line for a walk-in appointment. The McKinney Street location has extended hours through Aug. 31 and opens at 7 a.m. The number of walk-in appointments available each day varies by DPS location and is dependent on staffing, the size of the facility and the appointments already booked that day, Gipson said.
While some residents say the opening of the new office has not affected wait times for them, others said they were able to get in and out quickly.
“My daughter passed her road test Friday afternoon and we got an appointment for 4 p.m. that same day,” Emily Nuebling said. “Think we were in and out in an hour. [The] gentleman who helped us was downright pleasant! Thought it was great!”
Aside from experiences inside the office, several residents say the construction happening on East McKinney Street and Mayhill Road in front of the DPS building has made access difficult.
“All this has done is make the intersection more dangerous since it opened before the construction was finished,” Denton resident Kaden Powers said.
The work at the McKinney intersection, part of the Mayhill Road Capital Improvement Project, includes adding new traffic signals, street lighting, utility service and street pavement improvements at Mayhill and McKinney. Construction activity is expected to wrap up in February, weather permitting.
DPS itself is focused on finding ways to reduce trips to offices altogether.
Along with additional DPS staff — 713 were added across the state during the 86th Legislative Session, including about 250 to Dallas-Fort Worth — the department is expanding online services to help address demand. While most Class C drivers are already able to renew their licenses online every other time it expires, DPS is working on updating its online system to allow commercial drivers to also renew online and simplify the process for minors seeking licenses, Gipson said. Those projects are largely on target to go live in 2022.
In the meantime, the staff stresses planning ahead.
“People are notified about 30 days before their license expires and you can renew your license up to six months before it actually expires,” DPS press secretary Ericka Miller said. “If they know it [renewal] is coming up in the next month or two, maybe go ahead and start looking for that appointment right now, because there are wait times in some of these more high-demand areas. Even if your driver’s license is valid right now, check it and make your appointment early.”