Former Emergency Services District No. 1 Chief Troy Mac Hohenberger pleaded not guilty to all 13 counts of allegedly stealing funds and making false statements. Court records indicate a trial could take place in March.

Hohenberger served as the chief of Argyle’s former fire department, which became Denton County ESD No. 1. The indictment accuses him of using more than $490,000 in fire district funds to pay personal credit card bills.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you