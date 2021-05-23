Dozens of people gathered at the Denton County MHMR Center on Scripture Street on Sunday night for its candlelight vigil to remember suicide victims and empower their loved ones as they go through the healing process.
This year’s vigil was MHMR’s fifth annual, including speakers and representatives from several local organizations focused on mental health and suicide. Sunday’s attendees included representatives of the new Denton Police Department crisis response team, MHMR’s LOSS Team and the group Touched by Suicide, among others.
At the core of the event was the lighting of electronic candles, during which several survivors of suicide victims spoke on the impact of losing their loved ones and how they approach healing. MHMR Executive Director Pam Gutierrez said the goal for the annual vigil is simple: hope.
“The biggest value to me is to give hope to families and loved ones,” Gutierrez said. “These individuals can feel hopeless. … When you come out here and hear these people like you, you don’t feel that.”
Suicide and mental health in general, Gutierrez said, remain critical issues — and ones that have been exacerbated by the pandemic. In particular, she said MHMR has seen a spike in mental health concerns among young children and the elderly, which she attributes to over a year’s worth of isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gutierrez, who has been MHMR’s executive director for the past decade and part of the organization for over three decades, said collaborations between the county’s different organizations are helping to lessen the stigma surrounding mental health and move forward with addressing the issue.
“I think there’s improvement because of the collaboration that has changed the landscape,” Gutierrez said. “There’s still a great stigma, but it helps to bring down that stigma when you’re talking to each other.”
Sherri McCarthy, a member of the MHMR Mobile Crisis Outreach Team, was Sunday’s first speaker. She talked about the healing process loved ones must go through, encouraging them to start conversations in order to reduce the stigma she says still surrounds suicide.
“We’re hearing more and more from celebrities, sports people and all kinds of people now about mental illness — but I think suicide is still kind of the stepchild,” McCarthy said. “We still don’t talk enough about suicide. … Nobody has taught society, ‘What do you say when somebody has lost someone to suicide?’”
One of Sunday’s attendees was Shelly Sims, who lost her husband to suicide a year ago in April and came with a friend who previously lost his father to suicide. She said it was her first time being in-person with a group of suicide victim survivors after the past year of the pandemic.
“I think [group events] are a thing that needs to be ongoing,” Sims said. “We all grieve in our own ways. … This is the first time I’ve got to be around other people.”
She said that from her perspective, a person’s suicide changes several lives. Her message to anyone struggling with their mental health is simple.
“I would say never lose hope,” Sims said. “Nothing is ever that hopeless.”