With classic and modern cars on display Saturday in downtown Denton, it was common that morning to see people leaning back and forth as they checked model years, peering under hoods and admiring tires and interiors.
It was part of the Arts & Autos event, which also featured fine arts, crafts, vendors, games a chalk fest and more.
“They [locals] like the old cars but more than that, I think they just like hanging out here,” said Kathy Ogburn, an event volunteer. “We have all the vendors and all the food, and it’s just a really fun thing to do on a Saturday morning.”
Classic to modern vehicles was displayed around the block on the downtown square. While people took photographs and looked at the cars, judges walked around and took notes for the end-of-day Best of Show competition, which also included other categories of awards.
Volunteer judge Steve Watkins said the car show judges were chosen from a group of volunteers who work in teams and score based on vehicle bodies, paint jobs, interiors and engines.
Attendees were heard complimenting chalk artists as the latter drew on the sidewalk around downtown. The chalk art also was entered into a competition.
“That’s gotten really popular in the last few years,” Ogburn said of the chalk festival. “We get more and more entries every year. … The work they put out, it’s just gorgeous.”
Local artist Julianne Butler said it was the first time she had participated in the chalk fest. She created an image that included a pond, koi fish, lily pads, bubbles and rocks.
Butler said her inspiration for the piece was from her grandfather and father, who owned a landscaping company and built many ponds. Butler said the family had many koi fish and catfish, and drawing the images remind her of happier times.
“People seem to be enjoying it,” Butler said. “Most people like the fish.”
William Johnson, a Bridgeport-based artist, said it took about an hour to finish his chalk piece. He drew three paint brushes in the middle, with a cloud background and a sun around it.
Johnson, who is also a first-time participant, said his wife told him about the event, and while he wanted to see the displayed classic cars, he also wanted to showcase his art to the public.
“People have told me ‘Good job,’ and they like it,” Johnson said,
Ogburn said there was also a silent auction in which proceeds benefit the Denton Main Street Foundation to support the Denton Arts Walk of Fame and other projects. The items being offered included business gift certificates, entertainment packages, products, services and more.
Awards were handed out at the end of the event, with participants recognized for their showcase work in different categories, including Best of Show.
“This has been going on for decades,” Watkins said, “We’ve been blessed with some fantastic weather, so everybody’s out, and the cars came out.”