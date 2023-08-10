Return to work program

The Our Daily Bread, Together with Monsignor King Outreach Center, community shelter in Denton is partnering with the city to help residents experiencing homelessness rejoin the workforce through a new job readiness training program.

 Courtesy image

The Ready for Work program is based on a successful model from a Colorado shelter.

