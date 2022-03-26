In front of the Denton Women’s Interracial Fellowship monument Saturday, former members reflected on the group’s decades-old contributions to racial equity — and spoke on what else still needs to be done.
The fellowship was formed after the passage of the Civil Rights Act in 1964, with the goal of easing Denton schools into desegregation and improving on racial inequities. The group was active for about 25 years, starting out with about a dozen members and growing to several dozen at any given time.
Multiple original fellowship members spoke at Saturday’s League of Women Voters of Denton meeting, held in front of the downtown monument honoring their contributions. Linnie McAdams started off the meeting by talking about the Denton that once was, and the blatant inequity she faced in the city after she arrived in 1957.
McAdams said that back in the 1960s, segregation was obvious. Black residents lived primarily in southeast Denton, which housed about 25,000 people, and she recalled multiple instances where they were excluded from functions. For example, she once went with other residents to wash their clothes at a laundromat. The next time they went, the business had put up a “whites only” sign.
“We were back to square zero in terms of trying to improve ourselves, just a basic thing like wanting to wash your clothes,” McAdams said. “There were not many services in the Black community here in Denton.”
Schools were an instrumental part of the movement to improve on those inequalities. McAdams said it was “rather common knowledge” that the school system for Black children was inadequate, leading to those students being behind when schools were being integrated. That led to an effort to give them extra tutoring.
“I like to think that people didn’t realize how badly the students in southeast Denton were being cheated,” McAdams said. “We obviously wanted our kids educated just like every other child, just like you wanted yours educated. We payed taxes just like you did. We had a right to have that, but we just didn’t.”
The fellowship started out as a gathering of Black and white women, with a large role played by local university faculty and their wives, who contributed to the tutoring program. Membership aimed for about a 50/50 split, with one Black woman to every white woman. The group was even chaired by two people at any given time, so that both races were represented.
The group tackled a variety of issues, from pushing desegregation to getting streets paved in southeast Denton. Original member Pat Cheek said she came up with a program called “find your twin” when she was chair, with a simple goal of having members find a person of the other race that had things in common with them.
“I had 10 questions that you would answer and find out who in the Black community matched you,” Cheek said. “I would never have known Linnie if it weren’t for this fellowship, because we didn’t run in the same circles. … It was a pleasure to get to know people.”
In the 60s, the races coming together received pushback. Cheek said that on one occasion, when a member held a gathering in her backyard of Black and white children, neighbors threw rocks and called the police. Fellowship member Catherine Bell heaped high praise on the group’s role in advancing racial relations.
“The interracial fellowship was the best thing that ever happened, not only in Denton, but all over the state,” Bell said. “It gave each color … [the chance] to get to know each other.”
The group disbanded decades ago and has lost members since, including Denton ISD Adkins Elementary School namesake Dorothy Adkins, who died in December. But even now, McAdams said everyone who enjoys democracy has a “responsibility to do the work that will maintain it.”
“I would challenge you: if you don’t regularly interact with somebody of another race, make a point to do so,” McAdams said. “Learn what is going on in your community, because we have the homeless, we have all kinds of people who are really on the fringes and left out. If we are to incorporate those people, we who are in power have to reach our hand out to them and help them get on their feet.”