Given the near-record-breaking heat in North Texas this summer, it’s no surprise that residents are seeing higher utility bills. Rates haven’t increased for Denton Municipal Electric customers, but with air-conditioning units hard at work and swimming pools being filled, residents are paying the price for trying to stay cool.
A random sample of customer bills has not shown a significant year-over-year usage increase for June, DME spokesperson Stuart Birdseye said, but if a customer is seeing a higher bill, it’s worth looking into where they’ve been using more electricity or water and taking steps to curb usage.
“You water your yard more [in summer], your AC is running more often, and people are home more in the summer, so that tends to increase usage,” Birdseye said.
In terms of electricity, air-conditioning units tend to be the biggest culprits this time of year, and residents living in older homes with poorer insulation might especially be putting their cooling systems to the test. Simple changes like utilizing fans and closing blinds on windows in direct sunlight can help residents keep their homes cooler without running the air conditioner as much. Avoiding use of the oven when possible can also help keep your home cooler, especially during the hottest part of the day.
Homeowners looking to make upgrades might invest in a smart thermostat that can turn AC units down when no one is home, or install newer, more energy-efficient windows.
“If you’re feeling handy, you can apply some low-cost caulking to cracks and openings around your home if you feel that hot air coming inside,” Birdseye said. “You can also go to your outside AC unit and make sure that it’s free of any weeds or grass or debris that might be blocking some of that airflow.”
In terms of water usage, as much as 70% of household water usage in the summer goes to lawn irrigation. If you’re looking to keep your lawn green despite the heat, a rain gauge can help determine how much water your lawn needs so you don’t overwater, and watering between 6 and 10 p.m. maximizes water absorption. The city recommends watering no more than twice weekly.
Indoors, installing low-flow showerheads and toilets can save water, as can running full loads in your dishwasher and washing machine and promptly addressing any household water leaks.
DME has a rebate program, GreenSense, through which residents can apply for partial rebates on energy-efficient upgrades such as weatherization, attic insulation, smart thermostats and more. Residential customers can also receive a free in-home energy audit to identify inefficiencies.