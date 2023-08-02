Heat (copy)

A few simple adjustments could make for lower monthly utility bills this summer in North Texas.

 Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News

Given the near-record-breaking heat in North Texas this summer, it’s no surprise that residents are seeing higher utility bills. Rates haven’t increased for Denton Municipal Electric customers, but with air-conditioning units hard at work and swimming pools being filled, residents are paying the price for trying to stay cool.

A random sample of customer bills has not shown a significant year-over-year usage increase for June, DME spokesperson Stuart Birdseye said, but if a customer is seeing a higher bill, it’s worth looking into where they’ve been using more electricity or water and taking steps to curb usage.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and agaudet@dentonrc.com.

