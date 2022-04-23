The crowd cheered as several models walked the runway during the Reuse Runway fashion show Saturday. Models showcased dresses made with reused or recyclable materials, such as phone cords, plastic bottles, Tyvek house wrap, hula hoops and recycled bags.
The runway show is part of Keep Denton Beautiful’s Redbud Festival, which celebrates Arbor Day. The festival made its return in 2022 after the coronavirus pandemic forced it and several local events to postpone or cancel in previous years.
The festival featured dozens of vendors selling a variety of trees and plants, gardening supplies and household items, as well as those promoting community beautification.
The Redbud Festival traces its roots back to an annual Texas Woman’s University festival that was held from the 1930s until 1981. The festival was held to celebrate TWU’s beautification and tree-planting efforts. In 1994, Keep Denton Beautiful gave the festival new life, and the organization has continued the celebration since then.
Lillian Whittington, the emcee of the Reuse Runway fashion show, said the theme of the show was “an alternative to consumption.” Whittington also said that the purpose is to make sure that everything that can potentially be thrown away is being reused in “a new beautiful way’.”
Whittington said she was excited about the fashion show coming back after a long hiatus and was impressed by the dresses each designer made from reused materials.
“Honestly, I think everybody’s a winner because the amount of time and effort that goes into making something … is a lot of time and energy,” Whittington said.
The designers began work on their designs in January and had to follow serval guidelines to qualify for the show.
The garments needed to be made from at least 75% reused or recyclable materials that would otherwise be thrown away or found secondhand. Each designer also had to submit a reason their design is connected to resource conservation, climate change or some other facet of environmental sustainability.
Brianne Gette, a ceramics and sculpture major at TWU, had her design showcased on the runway. Her dress won best overall design in the age 18-25 category. This was her first time participating and said she was excited that her design won.
“So, essentially I made an underskirt out of hula hoops, a lampshade and a bunch of plastic bags and then layers of curtains,” Gette said. “And then for the bottom, I really just wanted to cover it with a bunch of knickknacks, buttons, little toys, little like things of childhood and then a bunch of accessories … giant bows, sleeves, gloves. I made it more princess-like.”
Brianne’s mother, Nelly, came from Houston to watch her daughter participate in the show. Nelly said both are fans of Project Runway, the hit fashion show, and both try their best to recycle items at home. She said this was the perfect thing for her daughter to get into with the combination of fashion and being able to do something with recycled items.
“I’m her biggest fan obviously,” Nelly said with a laugh.
Brain Beck, Denton City Councilman for District 2, was one of seven judges who selected the winners of the fashion show. Beck said that he told the other judges how impressed he was with the designs of the dresses.
“It was amazing that they were able to get so creative with different materials,” Beck said. “I was really impressed.”
The community also had a chance to go inside the Denton Civic Center where vendors demonstrated or spoke about the importance of reusing materials and substantiality.
“We have so many amazing vendors here,” special events supervisor Arianna Bencid said. “Artists, creatives, people who really know how to prioritize the environment and reducing and reusing it and keeping things green … it speaks to all ages and all different kinds of people.”