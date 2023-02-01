The number of crash reports in Denton remains high and will likely climb as more ice is expected to accumulate on the roads until Thursday.
From midnight Monday to 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department’s dispatch has received 120 crash and 138 traffic hazard reports. This is very high compared to a typical day. For example, Sunday had three crash reports.
With an influx in 911 calls, Denton police asked citizens report non-emergencies online at cityofdenton.com/policereport rather than by phone. Residents should still call 911 in an emergency. Emergency response times could potentially be delayed.
Some crashes have temporarily blocked major roadways. One 18-wheeler jackknifed Tuesday morning and blocked the northbound lanes on Interstate 35W near Crawford Road. Another jackknifed 18-wheeler blocked the northbound Interstate 35E service road between Fort Worth Drive and McCormick Street at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. No one was injured in either crash.
If driving is necessary, take additional precautions. Drivers should accelerate and decelerate slowly, increase following distance and move over or slow down for stopped emergency vehicles.
Some vehicles were stuck in ditches Tuesday on I-35E. With emergency response times possibly delayed, there are some items drivers can pack in their vehicles if they become stranded. A cellphone charger, first aid kit, jumper cables, ice scraper, shovel, gloves, hats and blankets could come in handy if stranded.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.