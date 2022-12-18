Toby Slough

Toby Slough

 Courtesy photo

In 1998, Toby Slough's life was irrevocably changed when he was diagnosed with an anxiety/panic disorder, which began a journey to mental wellness that continues to this day.

Slough, a legacy pastor for Cross Timbers Church, is now on a mission to guide others who may have a battle with mental health issues.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you