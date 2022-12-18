In 1998, Toby Slough's life was irrevocably changed when he was diagnosed with an anxiety/panic disorder, which began a journey to mental wellness that continues to this day.
Slough, a legacy pastor for Cross Timbers Church, is now on a mission to guide others who may have a battle with mental health issues.
Slough will invite people who feel isolated during the holidays — locally as well as around the country — for a “Not Alone” virtual event on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
“We’ll connect people across the country, hopefully, that will see people in these chat rooms, that see they're not the only person in their area,” Slough said. “We'll give people an opportunity to connect visually with other folks that are going through the same thing they're going through.”
During the virtual event, Slough will connect with people and give them tips on mental health during the holidays.
Slough will discuss the energy it takes to fight for mental wellness and how isolation fuels the imagination, leaving a person to battle through negative thoughts. He’ll provide some tools to help overcome anxiety as well as invite guests to share their stories.
Slough said he plans to ask participants if they have considered writing a gratitude journal, open Christmas gifts with them virtually and introduce attendees to his family — and he hopes some will introduce their own families.
A 2021 survey by the National Alliance on Mental Illness found that 3 in 5 Americans feel their mental health is negatively impacted by the holidays.
Slough knows how someone can seem to be OK, with a perfect family, but inside, the individual is struggling.
“I know what happens when you isolate,” Slough said. “And sometimes, people isolate because of their circumstances, because they've lost a loved one, or their relationships or wellness, or their families are in other parts of the country.”
The event is part of Goby, founded in 2021 by Slough to provide comfort, hope and community by empowering people in their journey to their mental wellness.
Slough has released books through Goby to help others with their health, and he has traveled around the country to talk to college students and discuss mental health.
“The organization is centered around the concept of mental health and mental wellness, and building tools that help people battling for their mental health,” Slough said.
The virtual program is also open to those who want to help others.
“Part of our mission, honestly, is to help equip people to help other people,” Slough said.
The event will be hosted on Slough’s social media accounts through Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. The event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Central time on both days.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.