Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 11:29 pm
Public safety reporter
A native Denton and three other members of a Tennessee church died in a plane crash Tuesday near Yoakum, east of San Antonio.
Tyler Springer was a graduate of Ryan High School and an active member of Grace Baptist Church.
The crash happened about 11 a.m. near Yoakum Municipal Airport. A pastor on board was hospitalized in stable condition after the crash.
Springer and the others were flying in a Piper PA-46-350P, a small, single-engine plane that can seat five passengers. Crossroads Today reported conditions were foggy that morning.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
