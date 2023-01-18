Police lights

A native Denton and three other members of a Tennessee church died in a plane crash Tuesday near Yoakum, east of San Antonio. 

Tyler Springer was a graduate of Ryan High School and an active member of Grace Baptist Church.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

