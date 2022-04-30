Denton Makers Fest organizers David Baker and Maddison Mercer had to reschedule four times to bring the market to the public.
Mercer said the Denton Makers Fest was going to be hosted in April 2020; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival was canceled and further delayed.
During the wait, Baker and Mercer were able to get more local vendors involved in the organizers’ first community market. Saturday’s event featured live music and more than 40 vendors that sold art, crafts and baked goods at Rubber Gloves.
“We were able to quadruple the size of the show during all the shutdowns because it was originally going to be like 30 artists … it was a blessing in disguise,” Baker said.
Originally known as the FOLD Fest, Baker and Mercer asked the original organizers if they could rebrand the market in 2019 and continue to give a chance for local artists to sell their art to the Denton community.
Baker said they had over 108 applicants who wanted to be part of the fest before they had to cut the final list down to around 40-60 vendors.
“It’s about every individual artist here,” Baker said. “Our goal is to have everybody sell out. This was all grown from the need to support the community.”
Angelic Vortex, a local artist, sold digital art that leaned towards creepy with cute fantasy-type character designs. She said she has been selling her art for eight years and enjoys creating illustrations and turning them into jewelry.
“This is what I’m passionate about. It’s what I love to do,” Vortex said. “This is my life … it’s extremely important to be able to participate in events like this and put my work out there.”
Artist Corin Wilke of Kindheart Design sold mental health-inspired art that had a 70s aesthetic. Wilke said showcasing mental health-inspired art means a lot to her.
According to Wilke, she has been working on her art business for over two years and sells digital art, upcycle home décor and t-shirts. Wilke said her products come from thrift stores, are hand-painted and sustainably made. She creates the stencils to transmit the designs onto the shirt and her pottery is made freehand, she said.
Local artist Kenna Reid of Sun Beam Dreams has had her art business since 2017. Reid said she is inspired by mother nature, flora, fauna and feminine energy. Reid said one of her art pieces “Euphoria” took over a year to make.
“I used over 1,000 layers when drawing it on photoshop,” Reid said. “I love it so much.”
Baker and Mercer said they plan to bring the market back next year, with the hope of collaborating with other markets, since Denton is known for several community markets.
“If anybody has ideas and wants to be a part of the show, please reach out to us,” Baker said.