City of Denton facilities will be closed Friday through Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday, and then again on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2 for the New Year.
Public safety personnel will still be on duty. The Denton Police Department can be reached at the non-emergency number, 940-349-8181, or by dialing 911 in case of an emergency.
Denton County has also altered transportation services for the holidays.
Transportation
Connect Buses and Access Services
- Saturday, Dec. 24, regular service
- Sunday, Dec. 25, no service
- Monday, Dec. 26, no service
- Saturday, Dec. 31, regular service
- Sunday, Jan. 1, no service
- Monday, Jan. 2, no service
A-train
- Saturday, Dec. 24, regular service
- Sunday, Dec. 25, no service
- Monday, Dec. 26, no service
- Saturday, Dec. 31, regular service
- Sunday, Jan. 1, no service
- Monday, Jan. 2, no service
GoZone
- Saturday, Dec. 24, regular service
- Sunday, Dec. 25, Sunday schedule
- Monday, Dec. 26, Sunday schedule
- Saturday, Dec. 31, regular weekday schedule
- Sunday, Jan. 1, Sunday schedule
- Monday, Jan. 2, Sunday schedule
Downtown Denton Transit Center/Customer Service Call Center
- Closed Saturday, Dec. 24, through Monday, Dec. 26, and Saturday, Dec. 31, through Monday, Jan. 2.
University of North Texas Campus Shuttle
- No shuttle service beginning Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 2.
- Discovery Park-only service operating weekdays starting on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
- Full Spring Semester service resumes Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Libraries
All Denton public libraries will close from 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, through Monday, Dec. 26. Regular business hours will resume Tuesday, Dec. 27. They will close again on Sunday, Jan. 1, through Monday, Jan. 2, and resume on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Animal services and shelter
Denton Animal Services and the Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center will be closed on Saturday and Sunday, but resume regular hours on Monday, Dec. 26. In the New Year, the shelter will be closed Monday, Jan. 2 and reopen Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Parks and Recreation
The Denton Civic Center, Denia Rec Center, MLK Jr. Rec Center, North Lakes Rec Center, North Lakes Driving Range, Denton Senior Center, ALH Senior Center, Denton Natatorium and Goldfield Tennis Center hours will be modified on the following days:
- Friday, Dec. 23, facilities will be open until 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 24, facilities will be closed
- Sunday, Dec. 25, facilities will be closed
- Monday, Dec. 26, facilities will be open
- Saturday, Dec. 31, facilities will be open until 6 p.m.
- Sunday, Jan. 1, facilities will be closed
- Monday, Jan. 2, facilities will be open
Utilities
Customer service will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 24, and will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday. Customer service will again close on Monday, Jan. 2, and resume the next day. To report a utility service emergency, call Utilities dispatch at 940-349-7000.
Solid Waste & Recycling
Home Chemical Collection, City of Denton Landfill, and curbside trash and recycling collection schedules will be modified for the holidays:
Christmas
- The Home Chemicals Drop Off & Re-Use Store will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and reopen on 7 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.
- The city landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to noon on Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24. It will be closed Monday, Dec. 26.
- There will not be curbside trash, recycling, yard waste, bulk or home chemical collection on Monday, Dec. 26. Collection will be delayed one day during the week.
New Year’s
- The Home Chemicals Collections Drop Off & Re-Use Store will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, and reopen at 7 a.m. on Jan. 3.
- The landfill will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, and reopen at 7 a.m. on Jan. 3.
- There will not be curbside trash, recycling, yard waste, bulk or home chemical collection on Monday, Jan. 2. Collection will be delayed one day during the week.
Airport
Denton Municipal Airport administrative offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26. The air traffic control tower will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The airfield will remain open 24/7. Flight services will be available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. throughout the holiday.
Administrative offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, as well. The air traffic control will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the airfield will remain open 24/7. Flight services will be available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. throughout the holiday.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.