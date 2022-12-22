It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas
File photo — The Downtown Denton square shown on Dec. 3, 2020. There will be changes to city and county facilities and transportation for the holiday season.

 Alexis Anglin/For the DRC

City of Denton facilities will be closed Friday through Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday, and then again on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2 for the New Year.

Public safety personnel will still be on duty. The Denton Police Department can be reached at the non-emergency number, 940-349-8181, or by dialing 911 in case of an emergency.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

